Hexaware Recognized in ET Now Best Tech Brands 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: For the third consecutive year, Hexaware was recognized in the 5th Edition of ET Now Best Tech Brands 2024. Hexaware was felicitated during a ceremony in Bengaluru on September 25, 2024.

Running into its fifth edition, the theme for ET Now Best Tech Brands 2024 was Innovate & Elevate: Driving towards Digital 2047. It explored the importance of the role played by AI and ML in various sectors and acknowledged the influence of tech visionaries reshaping the current landscape and charting the course for future innovations.

The recognition underscored Hexaware's continuing focus on innovation to add value to its customers' journeys. Acknowledging the recognition as a testament to Hexaware's pursuit of technological excellence, R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said, "This is the third consecutive time we have been featured on the list. This highlights our thrust on customer-centricity to address the real-world challenges faced by clients using technology."

Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware said, "The recognition acknowledges the dedication of our employees and leadership. To be named among the best tech brands for three years in a row shows that we are on the right path and our solutions are making an impact."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 31,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at www.hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

