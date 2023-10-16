Hexaware Technologies announces new office in Dehradun to bolster its global delivery network

PRNewswire

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT services and solutions company, today launched its new office in Dehradun. The office was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Adding this all-new center to its global delivery network will bolster the brand's capabilities to deliver cutting-edge Digital IT services to its customers across sectors and geographies. This launch comes as a part of Hexaware's shift in business strategy announced last year, driven towards setting up centers in smaller cities with vast potential and talent pools.

The selection of Dehradun is attributed to several factors, including its proximity to major metropolitan centers, robust air and road connectivity, recognition as an educational hub, and a highly skilled IT workforce.

Speaking on the launch of the office, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "The groundwork laid by the government over the years has turned Uttarakhand into a dream destination for IT and ITeS companies. The entire machinery is working hard to attract investments, and the arrival of a leading player like Hexaware is a testimony of Uttarakhand's growth potential."

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware Technologies, said, "At Hexaware Technologies, expansion, particularly in smaller cities, is an integral part of our core strategy. And with this new launch, we continue to expand our global delivery footprint for the sustained growth of the company. We think 'Small is the new Big' and are very confident that the all-new Dehradun center will allow us to explore new talent pools and provide IT professionals with opportunities to serve our global clients."

Primarily, this center will serve as a dynamic 24/7 global operations hub, an extension of Hexaware's shared IT services. Notably, Hexaware's digital IT operations (DITO) will be orchestrated from this Dehradun facility, solidifying its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital realm.

Further, in a commitment to talent development, Hexaware will not only engage IT professionals in serving its global clientele but will also seek individuals with strong communication skills and foundational IT expertise. These individuals will undergo training to become integral members of the Global Shared Services monitoring and management team, enriching Hexaware's workforce with diverse skill sets. Hexaware will onboard experienced professionals and recruit engineering graduates from local institutions to combine experience with fresh perspectives.

In a commitment to gender diversity, Hexaware is targeting a 50% female workforce for the new center. Hexaware is dedicated to fostering opportunities for women professionals through its 'StrongHer Up' campaign. This initiative is specifically designed to support talented women who temporarily paused their careers for personal reasons, offering them potential pathways to full-time employment.

"Dehradun, an education hub, has rapidly emerged as a major hub for the technology and IT industry over the past few years. The city has the potential to serve with a skilled workforce, which the thriving IT sector is in dire need of. We at Hexaware Technologies are absolutely thrilled to launch a new office in this promising city and are committed to bringing some great opportunities for the local talent," said Hemant Vijh, EVP & COO Digital ITO at Hexaware Technologies.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

