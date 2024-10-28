Hey Manmohan: A Divine Collaboration of Anup Jalota, S R Dehariya, and Nitesh Tiwari

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Immerse yourself in the divine melodies of "Hey Manmohan," a heartfelt Bhajan sung by the legendary Anup Jalota, released this week on SMW Films Production's YouTube channel. The song is composed by renowned musician S R Dehariya, a distinguished lyricist and music composer in India. Music arrangements mixing & mastering by Raju Rao.

Dehariya's creative genius has led to numerous releases with T-Series Music Company and SMW Films Production, seamlessly blending entertainment, devotion, and social awareness.

Born in a small village Jhirna, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Dehariya's impressive background includes registrations with Music Composer Association of India (MCAI) and Screen Writers Association of India (SWAI). His work has been well-received across various platforms.

Nitesh Tiwari, an acclaimed film director, music composer, and writer, has directed "Hay Manmohan." Tiwari has made a lasting impact with his directorial debut, Machaan, and has composed music for over 100 albums featured on prominent platforms like T-Series, Zee Music, and Hungama.

As an Executive Producer of SMW Films Production, Nitesh Tiwari established milestones in this Production house with his dedicated involvement in production apart from his all-other talents.

The collaboration between Anup Jalota, S R Dehariya, Nitesh Tiwari and Aasif khan (artist management & PR) brings devotional magic to SMW Films Production's latest release. "Hay Manmohan" embodies the essence of Diwali - a celebration of light, love, and spirituality. Jalota's soulful voice, coupled with Dehariya's poignant Music & lyrics with Tiwari's masterful direction, creates a transcendent experience.

SMW Films Production, established six years ago, has been a hub for Bollywood talents and emerging artists. The production house welcomes aspiring musicians, offering a platform to showcase their talent. At SMW Films Production, discover fresh and diverse music from various artists.

"Hey Manmohan" promises to inspire and soothe souls. As Diwali illuminates our lives, this Bhajan is a shining addition to the festive season.

https://youtu.be/Y8WNap-AXCQ?si=uniAg4IKIIdSJRKq

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor