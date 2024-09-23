H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Receives Member of China's National Political Committee

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 23: His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, warmly welcomed Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman of Sinomach, a Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) in heavy equipment manufacturing as well as overseas general contracting, at the Emiri Diwan alongside Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department.

The meeting saw engaging discussions on Sinomach's strategic initiatives and ongoing projects in the region, underscoring Ajman's commitment to strengthening ties between governmental bodies and the private sector. His Highness emphasized that these partnerships are vital in facilitating the exchange of expertise and the execution of major developmental projects, ultimately boosting economic activity, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall business climate.

In a key moment during the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Zhang Xiaolun witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ajman government and China National Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNEEC), a subsidiary of Sinomach whose expertise is overseas general contracting. The MoU, signed by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on behalf of the Ajman government and Yan Weihua, General Manager of CNEEC, on behalf of CNEEC, paves the way for future cooperation on investment projects in infrastructure and manufacturing industries, with an estimated value of 5 billion dirhams.

Sheikh Ammar reaffirmed Ajman's commitment to fostering an attractive business environment for entrepreneurs and investors. "Ajman is dedicated to creating an ideal climate for investment, aligned with the emirate's and the nation's broader economic visions and strategies. We are focused on expanding infrastructure and modern industries to attract global companies and support their operations in our emirate," he said.

Zhang Xiaolun expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and praised the ongoing cultural and economic renaissance in the UAE, particularly in Ajman. He highlighted the emirate's progressive legislation, modern infrastructure, and flexible services that make it an attractive destination for international business. He expressed his genuine wish that the MoU be the commencement of a series of successful cooperations between Ajman and Sinomach.

Additionally, both sides extended their appreciation to UAE-based businessman Shaji Ul Mulk, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the visit and fostering investments in Ajman through his position as the local strategic partner of CNEEC.

Also in attendance at the event were CNEEC's Deputy General Manager, Ge Jian, along with Bian Ke, Yan Hui, Lu Zhenyu, Bhupesh, Mairaj Hussain, and Adnan Ul Mulk.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Cultural and Sports Club; His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office; and His Excellency Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Ruler's Court.

