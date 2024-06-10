HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji Receives Bharat Gaurav Award in Paris, France

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, a well-known spiritual leader and the Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, received the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award at the Senate in Paris, France, on the 5th of June, 2024.

The prestigious accolade, the highest international recognition for individuals of Indian descent, was conferred by Dr. Dominique Theophile, Vice President of Senate, and M. Frederic Buval, Senator of France. Among the esteemed recipients were Pandit Suresh Mishra Ji, Mahant Shri Nareshpuriji Maharaj, and the dedicated team of Sanskriti Yuva, recognized for their remarkable contributions. Additionally, the ceremony honored over 18 distinguished leaders and members from various countries, underscoring their significant achievements and global impact.

Guruji expressed his deep thanks to the political leaders of Paris and the Sanskriti Yuva organization for their recognition and support. He spoke about the importance of continuing to spread the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and building strong cultural connections worldwide.

Rajrajeshwar ji received this honor for his remarkable contributions to promoting Hindu culture and his dedicated service to society, both in the UK and globally. The Siddhashram Shakti Centres, located in the UK, Mauritius, United States, and India have become important places for spiritual and cultural activities, under Guruji's guidance.

These centers are open to everyone, offering a space for prayers, learning about healthy living, and participating in spiritual practices and cultural activities such as yoga and Satsang. Festivals like Diwali, Holi, Navratri, and Shivratri are celebrated on a large scale, helping the Indian community in the UK stay connected to their cultural roots.

Rajrajeshwar ji had dedicated his life to spiritual pursuits from a young age when he received his first Gurudiksha at 14 from Sadgurudev Paramhans Swami Nikhileshwaranandji. Since then, he continuously worked to deepen his spiritual practices and teachings.

Guruji is also very active in charity work. He organizes charity programs, bhajans, and cultural events to raise awareness and support for various causes. His efforts in animal welfare (Gau Raksha) and his role as the President of Akhil Bhartiya Sadhu Samiti in Valsad, Gujarat, show his dedication to community service. He holds the title of 'RajRajeshwar,' awarded by Shree Kshetra Tapobhoomi Gurupeeth, Goa - India, for his outstanding contributions.

In a nutshell, Guruji's charitable programs and support for various organizations advances his mission of spreading spiritual awareness and helping those in need.

