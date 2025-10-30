"Hi Zindagi" Set for November 14, 2025 Release -- The Untold Story of Male Exploitation on Screen

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: The upcoming Hindi film "Hi Zindagi" is all set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025, bringing to light a subject rarely discussed in mainstream cinema the physical and emotional exploitation of men.

Produced by Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and directed by Ajay Ram, the film's gripping trailer has already created a buzz among audiences, who are eagerly awaiting its release. Inspired by real-life incidents, Hi Zindagi aims to shed light on an important yet often overlooked social issue.

Under the banner of C.R. Films and Sunil Aggarwal Films, the movie stars Gaurav Singh, Garima Singh, Aayushi Tiwari, Somi Shree, Deepanshi, and Rishabh Sharma in key roles. The film was shot in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, capturing the city's authentic backdrop.

While cinema has often focused on women's struggles and exploitation, Hi Zindagi takes a bold step by addressing the issue of male harassment, a topic that still lacks societal recognition. The film emphasizes the need for legal protection and equal rights for men who face abuse.

Producer Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, who is also an advocate, shared that the film's goal is to voice the pain and trauma men endure but seldom express. He believes that if a man faces harassment from a woman, he too should have the right to seek justice. Aggarwal has called for the implementation of laws that ensure equal protection and dignity for men in society.

