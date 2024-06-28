Hide Away Pocket Door System by Hafele

Delhi [India], June 28: The freedom of accessing the contents of your cabinets without any obstruction is unmatched. Whether it is to hide your daily use accessories, appliances or that fine dinner set for a seamless aesthetic, or taking them out for cooking or serving a delicious meal, getting access to the complete cabinet area without any interference from the doors enables ease of movement.

Enabling this seamless experience is Hafele's new introduction, the Hide Away Pocket Door System, which offers convenient and hassle-free access to your cabinet contents. The doors in this system hide away neatly into the pockets between the cabinets giving you complete and unobstructed access while also saving space which would be otherwise occupied by open cabinet doors.

Integrated with smooth guiding rollers, this system is convenient to use and comes with various runner length options, meeting varied customer requirements.

Hafele’s Hide Away Kitchen Pocket Door System

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

