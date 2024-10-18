Hidoc Dr Reaches Milestone: Celebrating 1.1 Million Indian Doctors in 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: Hidoc Dr, a leader in the medical learning app space for doctors, proudly announces a major milestone in 2024 with 111,654 new medical professionals joining its platform bringing the total doctor count to 1.102 million. This includes 96,470 newly graduated family physicians and 15,184 young doctors specializing in internal medicine. Hidoc Dr remains committed to providing cutting-edge medical education and resources to healthcare practitioners across a range of specialties.

Specialty wise total doctor count on Hidoc Dr

Such onboarding has further expanded Hidoc Dr's coverage across India, making Hidoc Dr one of the largest onboarding databases for doctors in the country, reaching a total of 617,220 general physicians and 227,298 internal medicine doctors.

As the platform continues to grow, it remains focused on providing cutting-edge medical education, AI-powered tools, and expert-driven content to healthcare professionals nationwide. This expansion will further enhance collaboration, knowledge sharing, and access to the latest in medical advancements.

Adding more than 1 million doctors, makes Hidoc Dr one of the lead portals for the newest medical knowledge and innovation. The platform has niche content related to over 50 specialties, focused on clinical insights, peer-reviewed articles, and expertise in discussion.

Dr. Rajesh Gadia, MD, Hidoc Dr said, "2024 mark a transformative year for Hidoc Dr with addition of 111, 654 doctors to our platform. Celebrating the achievement of reaching 1.1 million doctors is a testament to our ongoing efforts in enhancing medical education. For us, our mission here is to empower health professionals with knowledge and expand its user base, creating a much larger, more vibrant community of medical experts."

Hidoc Dr continues to invest in AI-driven technologies, such as Medibot, through which doctors have access to the entire PubMed database; in other words, hugely valuable resources at their fingertips. Also, KOL outreach programs, webinars, and collaborative forums will also receive a wider network of specialists for a diversity of opinions regarding emerging medical challenges.

This app puts equal emphasis on the social value with schemes such as Muskaan, which provides nutritious meals to paediatric patients who are in need. This will allow Hidoc Dr to further expand its reach into community engagement and expand health welfare worldwide.

With 1.102 million doctors, Hidoc Dr will be the one stop solution for medical professionals getting new knowledge, collaboration tools and peer-facilitated learning. The company's investment in technology and education will ensure that it remains among the healthcare market leaders.

About Hidoc Dr

Hidoc Dr is one of the topmost digital platforms for the healthcare professional community, offering access to all medical education, AI-driven research tools, webinars, and a robust network of experts across many different medical fields.

