High Flyers 50 GloBiz Awards 2025 Celebrates Global Icons in London

London (United Kingdom) [England], October 6: The 7th Edition of the High Flyers 50 Globiz Awards 2025, organized by Eventinity Ventures UK Ltd., concluded in grand style at the Radisson Blu, London Heathrow, honoring exceptional achievers from across the globe. This prestigious international platform celebrated leaders, innovators, and changemakers from diverse industries whose impact has transcended borders.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome, setting the tone for a night of global recognition and inspiration.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Virendra Sharma, Former Member of Parliament for Ealing Southall (2007-2024). A distinguished political leader, Mr. Sharma has been a tireless advocate for equality, community welfare, and cultural harmony. Recognized as a Living Legend at the India-UK Achievers Honours, his presence at the ceremony added immense prestige to the celebration.

The event's radio media partner was Asian Star Radio, bringing the sound of recognition and achievement to audiences across the UK and beyond.

Delivering the welcome address, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Founder of the High Flyers 50 Globiz Awards, highlighted the vision of creating a truly global platform to celebrate outstanding achievements across industries and nations.

List of Honorees - High Flyers 50 Globiz Awards 2025

Dr Anjulika Salhan (UK) - Excellence in Fintech & Technology Innovation

Mr Alan Hoey (UK) - Leadership in Eco Excellence & Innovation

Prof. Asif Ahmed (UK) - Global Impact in Medical Innovation

Mr Garreth Wood (UK) - Global Health Humanitarian Leadership

Mr Boston Moondamy (South Africa) - Lifetime Achievement in Lubricants Industry

Dr Nobert Leo Raja Susai (UAE) - Global Leader in Sustainable Engineering

Mr Sanjib Sahoo (USA) - Global Digital Visionary

Mr Prabhakar Kaza (UK) - Global Banking & Finance Leadership

Mr Abhishek Gilara (India) - Global Leader in Heritage Luxury (Virtual)

Ms Divya Palat (India) - Excellence in Creative Brand Leadership (Virtual)

Mr Sagar Singh (India) - Excellence in Agro-Trade & Export Management

Capt. Mohammed Moinuddinn (UAE) - Global Alternative Investment & Expansion

Mr Kanwal Singh (Australia) - Excellence in Finance & Community Leadership

Ms Jolene Dias (UK) - Global Icon in Music & Resilience

Ms Gemma Pybus (UK) - Global Pioneer in Marketing & AI

Mr Vinay Gulati (UK) - Leadership Excellence in Technology & Finance

Mr Manoj Gupta (UK) - Global Leadership in Conscious Enterprise

Ms Nehal Manubhai Virani (UK) - Real Estate Leadership & Innovation

Mr Avtar Singh Thethy (UK) - Excellence in Event Innovation & Special Effects

Ms Charlotte Ralph (UK) - Excellence in Creative Arts & Therapeutic Wellness

Mr Sridhar Medishety (UK) - Visionary IT Professional & Cultural Leader

The evening concluded with a group photograph of all winners, followed by networking dinner and entertainment, leaving the audience inspired by the remarkable journeys of these global icons.

The High Flyers 50 Globiz Awards 2025 - London once again stood as a testament to the spirit of innovation, resilience, and leadership that defines achievers across the world.

