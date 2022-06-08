High School Moms to host a two-day educators' conference on the future of education

High School Moms, Asia's leading parent community which empowers parents to guide their children in choosing a rewarding and fulfilling career is all set to start off its Educator Rendezvouson 10th of June 2022 at the Westin in Goa.

This two-day event will focus on bringing the top educators, Head of schools and counsellors under one roof to discuss the future of education. The summit will be organized and hosted by high School Moms who would discuss pertinent issues which would help in strengthening the education system in India and worldwide.

Over hundreds of distinguished educators from different countries will be joining the conference. The program is focused on networking within the educator's community with educators arriving from countries like Canada and Australia.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of High School Moms and INACE said, "The program is intended to share educators' journey, life lessons, guidance program, networking, myth-busting etc. This two-day conference is planned efficiently so that all the educators have fun and enjoy their time here while focusing on driving strong outcomes for the education industry.

Some of the speakers at the conference include Dr Barry Craig from Huron University Canada, Aditi Misra from DPS 45 Gurgaon, Bhakti Shah from Krea University, and Nitina Dua from Shiv Nadar School, Prashant Anand from University of Canberra, Australia, and many others.

With over 10 sessions over two days, the conference is about to witness a massive presence from the educators who will be joining the conference to connect & build bonds with fellow educators from different parts of the world. Some of the sessions would focus on topics such as high-quality online learning options: Need for International Education, Myth Busting Rankings: Counseling for Fit & Purpose, Building Trust in School & Round table conference focusing on future of education: confusion or progression.

With an exemplary list of educators, counsellors, and head of schools, HSM aims to bring these inspiring people together to share their stories, struggle, and myths which would help bring a change in the future of education.

