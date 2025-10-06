Highland Group and Lulu Retail Launch Exclusive Aqua Fair Brand at World Food Expo India 2025

New Delhi [India], October 5: In a landmark moment for India's seafood industry, HighlandGroup, in partnership with global retail giant LuluGroup, has unveiled its exclusive seafood brand AquaFair and dispatched the first consignment of premium shrimp to Lulu stores across the Middle East.

The grand launch was held on September25,2025, at the WorldFoodExpoin NewDelhi, setting a new benchmark for India's seafood exports and reinforcing Odisha's position as a key hub for high-quality aquaculture products.

The event was graced by respected M.A.YusuffAli, Chairman of Lulu Group;

M.A.SalimAli, Group Director – Global Operations, Lulu Group; R.K.Jena, Chairman of Highland Group; PratikJena, Managing Director of Highland Group; Anil Kumar, Director – Middle East Operations, Highland Group.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to deliver world-class, sustainably sourced seafood to discerning customers in the Middle East and India,” said M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.

Echoing this sentiment, R.K. Jena remarked, “The launch of Aqua Fair and the first shipment of premium shrimp mark a proud milestone for Highland and for the state of Odisha. This partnership with Lulu Group strengthens our mission to bring the finest Indian seafood to global markets.”

The AquaFair range will feature premiumfarm-raisedshrimp, meticulously sourced from Highland's advanced aquaculture network and processed at its state-of-the-artfacilityinBalasore,Odisha. The brand promises freshness, consistent quality, and adherence to international food-safety standards, catering to both Middle Eastern consumers and Indian retail markets.

This milestone follows a strategic sourcing pact signed at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, under which Highland will supply seafood, rice, fruits, and vegetables to Lulu Group, further boosting trade and investment links between Odisha and the Middle East.

With the launch of AquaFair, Highland Group has not only strengthened its global footprint but also showcased India'sgrowingprowessinsustainable aquaculture and world-class seafood exports.

