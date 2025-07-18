HighLevel Brings More than 1000 Global Team Members Together for Landmark Retreat in the Maldives

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 18: HighLevel, the AI-powered all-in-one platform built for agencies, marketers, and entrepreneurs, is bringing more than 1000 team members together for a global company retreat in the Maldives from July 12-20. One of the largest gatherings ever hosted by a fully remote company, the retreat celebrates not only how far the company has come, but the people who've made that growth possible.

Today, HighLevel supports over 2 million businesses worldwide and fuels a marketing ecosystem that sends more than 1.6 billion messages every month. These milestones aren't just a measure of platform success, they're the outcome of countless team contributions across time zones, departments, and disciplines.

After a year of launching category-defining features like the AI Employee and scaling company-wide, this retreat serves as both a reset and a rallying point. A moment to step away from screens, reconnect with the mission, and realign around what's next.

"We've built something truly special, a global company that runs on trust, autonomy, and shared purpose," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "But even in a remote-first world, some things are better face-to-face. This retreat is a reflection of our growth and our people, and the kind of culture we want to keep building."

Set against a backdrop of white sand beaches and crystal-clear water, the week-long retreat blends relaxation with intentional connection. From water sports and dolphin cruises to collaborative workshops and company-wide gatherings, every experience is designed to deepen alignment while creating space to recharge. Signature events like the Golden Hour Sundowner and Hightide Gala Night offer more than entertainment, they're shared moments that strengthen the bonds behind great teamwork.

For many attendees, this will be their first in-person connection with colleagues they've worked alongside for months. And for everyone, it's a chance to reflect on the momentum they've built together, while imagining what's possible in the year ahead.

"Bringing 1000+ people from around the world to one place is no small feat. But we believe our unique culture is our competitive advantage," said Q Hamirani, Chief People Officer at HighLevel. "This retreat is about investing in the relationships that drive our performance. It's how we stay grounded, aligned, and inspired as we scale."

That investment is already paying off. To date, HighLevel users have sent more than 49 billion messages through the platform, many powered by the company's rapidly evolving suite of AI-driven automation tools. And behind every breakthrough in product, service, or experience is a team that leads with curiosity, collaboration, and care.

The retreat isn't just a reward. It's a reminder that great culture doesn't happen by chance, it's built intentionally, sustained collectively, and made stronger with every shared win.

HighLevel is the leading AI-powered all-in-one platform for agencies, marketers, and entrepreneurs looking to automate growth and scale smarter. From CRM and messaging to funnels, workflows, and more, HighLevel helps over 2 million businesses streamline operations and unlock new levels of performance. Learn more at www.gohighlevel.com.

