Highlighting Exemplary Contributions: Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards Recognizes Corporate and NGO Achievements

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Impact Guru, India's leading medical crowdfunding platform, proudly unveils the distinguished winners of the inaugural Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. This esteemed recognition celebrates the exceptional achievements of corporates and NGOs who have demonstrated unwavering dedication and innovative approaches within their respective realms.

A select panel of esteemed judges, comprising experts from diverse backgrounds, meticulously evaluated the nominees to identify the deserving recipients. The jury included Alpana Sharma, Founder and Director - Patient Advocacy, CureSMA Foundation of India; Anil Raina, General Manager, Sanofi India; Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals, Mumbai; Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad; Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru and Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation.

Expressing the significance of this occasion, Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Impact Guru, stated, "At Impact Guru, we recognize the profound impact achieved through collaborative efforts. The Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the exceptional endeavors of corporates and NGOs, underscoring our commitment to celebrating those who drive tangible change in their communities. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing their continued impact in the days ahead."

Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of Impact Guru, added, "Each awardee, be it from the corporate or NGO sector, has played a pivotal role in fostering positive transformation. We take immense pride in commending their contributions through the Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners, whose excellence shines brightly in their respective fields."

In upholding the highest standards of fairness and impartiality, the jury members ensured they did not evaluate categories in which their respective companies were nominated.

List of the winners

Platinum Winners in Corporate Category:

Excellence in Digital Innovation in Healthcare - Indus Towers

Excellence in Preventive Healthcare - Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited

Excellence in Rural Healthcare Initiatives - Honda India Foundation

Excellence in Healthcare Capacity Building - Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd

Excellence in Livelihood Capacity Building - Bajaj Finserv

Best Healthcare Awareness Campaign - Pt. Kanahya Lal Dayawanti Punj Foundation

Champions of the Earth Award, Go Green Initiatives - Grow-Trees

Excellence in Healthcare Innovation - Neomotion

Champions of Employee Volunteering - Atlassian

Excellence in Supporting SMA patients:

1. ShivalikBi Metals

2. Maiden Forgings Limited

3. Nosch Labs Pvt Ltd

4. Synokem Pharmaceuticals Limited

5. Enzene Biosciences Ltd

6. Mankind Pharma

Excellence in Supporting Rare Disease patients:

* Bioxera Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

* IPCA Foundation

* Precise Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.

* J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

* Panchsheel Organics Limited

* Dr Vijay Kumar Datla Foundation

Excellence in Supporting DMD Patients:

* Aurobindo Pharma Foundation

* Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

* MSN Laboratories Private Limited

* Shilpa Foundation

* Aragen Foundation

* M/s Hetero Foundation

Excellence in Supporting Curative Healthcare patients:

* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd

* Paragon Industries Limited

* Platinum Winners in NGO Category:

Commendable Contribution in Community Development - 1M1B

Commendable Contribution in Animal Care - ALAI Animal Lives

Commendable Contribution in Women Welfare & Upliftment - Impact and Dialogue Foundation

Commendable Contribution in Elderly Welfare - Shree Himmatlal Harjivandas Modi Charitable Trust

Commendable Contribution in Education & Skilling - Room to Read

* Gold Winners in Corporate Categories:

Excellence in Preventive Healthcare - India Shelter & Tata Power

Excellence in Critical Healthcare - NTT India GDC & Zee TV

Excellence in Healthcare Capacity Building - HDFC Ergo General Insurance

Excellence in Livelihood Capacity Building - HCL Foundation

Best Healthcare Awareness Campaign - Coromandel Finance

Excellence in Healthcare Innovation - Makers Hive

Champions of the Earth Award, Go Green Initiatives - Ikan Relocations

Champions of Employee Volunteering - Lennox India

* Gold Winners in NGO Categories:

Commendable Contribution in Community Development - Usha Kiran

Commendable Contribution in Animal Care - Dharamsala Animal Rescue Trust

Commendable Contribution in Women Welfare & Upliftment - Laxmi Foundation

Commendable Contribution in Elderly Welfare - Jan Pragati

Commendable Contribution in Education & Skilling - Magic Bus India Foundation

(www.impactguru.com)

Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru.com is India's leading online medical fundraising platform which raises money for medical expenses for critical illnesses/diseases such as cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases, etc. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. With a donor community of over 30 lakhs, ImpactGuru.com has helped over 50,000+ patients and has impacted almost 5 lakh lives. ImpactGuru.com has been awarded & recognized by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor