Highlighting Leadership Excellence: Times Applaud's Visionary Leaders of Bharat Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], April 26: Intending to honour outstanding visionary leaders across numerous businesses, Times Applaud Pvt Ltd, a digital PR and multimedia company successfully organized the "Visionary Leader of Bharat 2024" award ceremony on April 20, 2024, in New Delhi. The event was organised to honour exceptional individuals who have demonstrated remarkable vision and impact in their respective fields. This resulted in a lively and captivating atmosphere.

The awards ceremony invited a distinguished gathering of eminent business and professional personalities, industry leaders, government officials, renowned scholars, and influencers who graced the event as guests of honours, sponsors, speakers, and presenters.

To mark the occasion, prominent Indian entrepreneur, investor and mentor Mr Ashneer Grover was warmly welcomed as Chief Guest, by the co-founders of Times Applaud Mr Taushif Patel and Sunil Pandey and CEO Nitin Gohil & Times Applaud Teams.

In addition to honouring visionary leaders, all the event's official sponsors were also duly honoured by the host and chief guest. Team Times Applaud extends a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the partners, including Rakesh Kumar Jain, Chairman of INTRA LIFE Private Limited; Ruchi Rathor, founder of Payomatix Technologies Private Limited; Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, a celebrity physiotherapist and founder of Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic; Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney representing Anb Auto India Pvt Ltd; and JioNews, a renowned infotainment platform. The support of these esteemed sponsors contributed significantly to the resounding success of the event. Event supported by Smart10x - New-Age Growth.

The event's theme was set by multiple keynote speakers including Ruchi Rathore, Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, SVR Vimal Keerthivasan Iyer, Dr. S. Kumar, Gaurav Gupta, and Dr. Sanjeen Sawheney, each contributing to the tone and essence of the event through their speeches. Again, between sessions, Chief Guest Ashneer Grover captivated the audience with his insightful interviews conducted on stage by prominent entrepreneurs- Ruchir Gupta, Awal Madaan, and Viral Sakhiya. The engaging discussions and speeches during and between sessions added a dynamic dimension to the event, enriching the experience for all attendees.

This year's Times Applaud Ltd picked around 60 outstanding visionary leaders to be honoured with the Visionary Leader of Bharat 2024 Award, covering a wide range of fields including Entrepreneurship, Education, Digital Marketing, Healthcare, Financial Services, Entertainment, and more.

Here's a list of those 60-plus leaders who were awarded on the spectacular night.

Multiple Businessmen -Vijay Bhatt, Vaibhav Varun, Sunil Suklal Pawar, Uppal Shah & Hemant Shah, and Amogh Kudatarkar received the awards in the Best Entrepreneur category from Chief guest Ashneer Grover and Rakesh Jain. The duo also honoured people like -SVR Vimal Keerthivasan Iyer was honoured for Bringing Back Traditional Values of the Ancient Age. Vicky Gawande & Goldy Sahu were awarded for running the Best Training Institution of Maharashtra. Kamal Joshi won the Best Poly House & Green House Manufacturer India award. Deepak Gupta was honoured with the Tax Education and Outreach Excellence Award. Ashwani Kumar received recognition for Excellence in Grain Storage Technology.

Chief guest Ashneer Grover along with Ruchi Rathor felicitated the following set of winners: Gopal Dash Baghel was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Sports category. Similarly, Sameer Saiyad, Jatin Gupta, and Yash Gupta, in the Innovative Health Tech category, won big. Kamal Tandon & Prince Gupta bagged an award for their contribution to Fast Growing Startup ventures in the Chartered Accountant industry. Sudhir Singh stands out for his Innovation in Rubber manufacturing. Sagar Srivastava was acknowledged for making a significant impact in Global Education & Awareness. Dr. Bhagyashree S. Sawarkar was felicitated for his notable achievements in the field of traditional medicine and healthcare. Dr. Mayank Kumar, Mr. Sunjay Banerjee and Vikky, - the trio collected the award for the Best Private University in North East. Dr. Sandeep Sharma and Dinesh Kumar were recognised as the Best Skill University in North East India. Gaurav Gupta was recognized for showcasing Chartered Accountant Excellence in Delhi NCR. Surender Kumar was seen as a visionary leader in the Manufacturing Elevator/Lift category.

The subsequent line of awards that were presented by Chief Guest and Dr S Kumar were as follows: Malika Bedi excelled in Best Interior design company in Delhi NCR. Gaurav Sharma led ahead in the Best Cyber Security Leader Award 2024 category. Harmanjeet Singh Virdi outshined everyone in the Digital Marketing landscape. Kamal Narayan Sahu led ahead in Best Direct Selling Network in Health and Wellness. Bhupendra Goud was recognized as a Nutritionist for Weight Loss. Sankalp Yadav also outclassed many in Digital Marketing. Acharya Sumit Rawal was identified in the category of best Vastu Consultant and Coach. Gaurav Gupta was honoured for global trade and technology, whereas Sidhharrth A Kumaar for performing as a noted Life Coach.

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala was also on stage with Ashneer Grover to award some other notable visionaries. The first in line was Rohit Das, a brilliant Entrepreneur, was awarded for his contributions in his field. DC Thirupathi Daddala, was acknowledged for Sustainable innovative initiatives. Palak Aeron & Mohan Aeron were celebrated in the Entrepreneur category for their achievements. Dhawal Puri & Samaksh Puri received recognition in the Real Estate domain. Harish Khan was honoured in the LEGAL BUSINESS category. Nishant Mitthal & Shivank Verma were conferred for their contributions in the Hospitality sector. Dr Nitish Yogacharya received acclaim as the Best Online Yoga Coach in India. Vishal Singh was accredited for excellence in Design & Architecture Coaching. Arghya Sarkar was acknowledged the Talent Acquisition Visionary Award for his remarkable work. Dr. Aaadietya Pandey, well known astro numerologist was recognised for his services.

The following set of awards was given at the hands of Guest of Honour & Dr Sanjeen Sawheney for India's upbeat businesspersons & professionals. Anurag Srivastava garnered recognition in the Solar E-Commerce Startup category, showcasing innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Taniya Goyal got an award in the Digital Marketing category. Shrenik Ghodawat excelled in the FMCG sector, and Manas Kumar Sahoo accepted the award for pioneering contributions in the Online Business domain.

Savira Ventures Private Limited achieved excellence in Spices Manufacturing & Exports. A dedicated Financial Broker Gandharv Anand emerged as a promising figure in the Budding Financial Advisor category. Komal Dixit stood out for her impactful contributions in fostering gender equality and empowerment initiatives. Dr. CA Ravi Agarwal, was recognized as the Best CA Mentor in India.

The former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover bestowed honours to several personalities. Among them was - Agrim Khatter showed innovation and excellence in manufacturing and design in the Home Appliances category. Dilmeet Kaur's excellence in Omni-Channel Retail & Distribution, Dr. Vipin Kumar Sharma's leadership in academia, Vinod Garg & Ashu Garg's management excellence in the FMCG sector, and Vikas Sharma's role in a promising start-up in Telecom and IT Services were also recognised. Manoj Shakya's highlighted excellence in Financial Advisory Services, whereas Rati Galani contributed significantly to the entertainment industry. Jatin Gupta showcased excellent Growth Marketing strategies. Other achievers were - Patel Saima Mushtaq as the Star Performer of the year 2023-24, Farnaz Wadia as the Team Leader Performer of the year 2023-24 Award, Anil Pandey's in Media Innovation, Niranjan Mahawar for leading an Innovative Startup and Kushagra Singh Parmar's leadership led to the Leadership Achievement Award. Lastly the Best Trading Academy award was won by Arun K Murali.

All the visionaries participants collectively represent a diverse range of excellence across industries. Times Applaud Ltd is a platform which regularly organises events focussing on the importance of collective effort in shaping a brighter future for all.

