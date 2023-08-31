Highly Advanced Tech Coinsq International Limited Blockchain Technology Community Global Launching: A Paradigm Shift in the Crypto Industry

PNN

Dubai [UAE], August 31: The world of blockchain technology is about to witness a groundbreaking event as Tech Coinsq International Limited prepares for its global launch. This visionary company, founded by Hans Peter, a prominent figure in the blockchain space, and Steve Ashton, a renowned techstar mentor, is set to revolutionize the crypto industry with its comprehensive suite of centralized and decentralized platforms.

Tech Coinsq International Limited aims to be at the forefront of innovation by offering a diverse range of cutting-edge solutions. With its Dex (Decentralized Exchange) platform, users can now trade cryptocurrencies directly from their wallets, eliminating the need for intermediaries and enhancing security. This decentralized approach ensures that users retain full control over their digital assets, fostering trust and transparency in the ecosystem.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Trading Platform by Tech Coinsq International Limited promises to redefine the way users engage with the crypto market. With a user-friendly interface and unparalleled trading tools, this platform empowers both amateur and professional traders to make informed investment decisions. Leveraging their extensive experience in financial growth advisory and trading, Hans Peter and Steve Ashton have designed a platform that caters to the needs of all market participants.

In addition to these offerings, Tech Coinsq International Limited understands the growing significance of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the digital landscape. With their NFT platform, artists, content creators, and collectors can explore the immense potential of this emerging asset class. By leveraging blockchain technology, NFTs offer unique digital ownership and scarcity, revolutionizing the way art and other digital assets are bought, sold, and authenticated.

Tech Coinsq International Limited is also proud to introduce its Stable Coin, a digital asset designed to mitigate the volatility commonly associated with cryptocurrencies. Anchored to a stable asset, such as a fiat currency, this coin offers users a reliable and secure medium of exchange within the crypto ecosystem. With its stability and widespread acceptance, the CoinsQ Stable coin aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain industry.

Furthermore, Tech Coinsq International Limited presents a revolutionary Swap feature that allows users to seamlessly exchange one cryptocurrency for another. With just a few clicks, users can diversify their crypto holdings, ensuring optimal portfolio allocation and risk management. This feature not only enhances user convenience but also promotes liquidity and fosters a vibrant crypto ecosystem.

Lastly, Tech Coinsq International Limited is proud to unveil its state-of-the-art centralized Exchange platform. With cutting-edge security measures and advanced trading functionalities, users can engage in high liquidity trading with confidence. This exchange provides a seamless onboarding process, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can easily enter the crypto market and capitalize on its potential.

The launch of Tech Coinsq International Limited's innovative blockchain technology platforms will take place in Dubai on 05/09/2023. The founders, Hans Peter and Steve Ashton, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. Hans Peter's 10 years of experience in blockchain technology and his role as a financial growth advisor in top growth companies have equipped him with profound insights into the industry. Additionally, his background in research at Thomson Reuters and RBC Capital Markets strengthens his ability to navigate the ever- evolving blockchain landscape.

Furthermore, Steve Ashton's distinguished career as a techstar mentor in blockchain firms and his role as a guest lecturer at UCLA demonstrate his commitment to advancing blockchain education and innovation. With his extensive experience in the financial industry and his highly advanced innovative strategy specialization, Ashton adds a unique perspective to the leadership team.

Tech Coinsq International Limited's global launch signifies a monumental step towards a decentralized and transparent future. With its comprehensive suite of platforms, including Dex, Trading Platform, NFT, Stable Coin, Swap, and Exchange, Tech Coinsq International Limited is poised to empower individuals, revolutionize industries, and reshape the world of finance. Join us on this extraordinary journey as we unlock the full potential of blockchain technology.

