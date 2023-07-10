Highspot Continues Global Expansion with Launch of India Operations

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10: Highspot, the leading sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced the launch of its India operations in Hyderabad. The company also announced that 30-plus-year industry veteran and ex-Microsoft executive Gurpreet Singh Pall has joined as Chief Operating Officer of Highspot India. Highspot's expanded footprint enables the company to reinforce its commitment to innovation, agility, and helping customers worldwide drive predictable revenue growth.

With six global offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Highspot is well-positioned to serve its growing customer base, with companies including Abbott, GitLab, and Siemens AG using Highspot to improve sales productivity and performance. The company's revenue has increased 400% over the last three years as demand for enablement solutions increases, solidifying its position as one of North America's fastest growing businesses.

"We're writing a new chapter in the Highspot story with the launch of product and engineering in India," said Bhrighu Sareen, President of Product & Engineering, Highspot. "This will accelerate development with full-stack product teams having end-to-end ownership of new product areas. I'm excited to welcome Gurpreet to lead this talented team in delivering work that will be transformative for our customers and for Highspot."

Pall brings more than three decades of experience building and managing high-performing product and engineering teams in the US, India, and across the globe. Until 2018, he was Vice President at Microsoft, leading the Bing and AI Products Global Ecosystem, and also leading product for Bing Local Search, Maps, Multimedia Search, and Bing Global Rollout. During his 28-year Microsoft tenure, Pall held pivotal leadership positions driving product strategy and delivery for search, MSN, Ads, Windows, Microsoft Excel, Office, and SharePoint. Since Microsoft, Pall has applied his extensive experience in the software industry to advise VC firms and tech startups at various stages.

"It's not every day that one comes across promising technology that is transforming the way millions of people work," said Pall. "Highspot is solving the age-old problem of empowering revenue teams with breakthrough solutions. India produces some of the world's best engineering talent - expanding Highspot's product and engineering operations in India will open a new world of possibilities for strategic enablement."

Highspot is a natively-built, unified platform - complete with content, engagement, training, coaching, and analytics. The company is uniquely positioned to apply generative AI advancements, building on the features recently released in the Spring '23 launch , and rapidly develop new capabilities that will increase productivity for revenue teams everywhere. Highspot India will play a critical role in building the next generation of Highspot's leading-edge features, including responsive, modern user experiences and cloud-native backend infrastructure.

