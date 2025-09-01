HiLITE Group Unveils One of the World’s Largest World Trade Centers in Kozhikode

New Delhi [India], September 1:South India's trusted builder, HiLITE Group, has officially commenced the World Trade Center Kozhikode at HiLITE City, a landmark project set to be among the world's largest. With an investment of $ 680 million across 12.5 million sq ft, the World Trade Center Kozhikode sets a global route map to Kozhikode, positioning the city as a major hub for business, trade, and education.

As a licensed member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), the project is set to amplify Kozhikode's growth by attracting multinational companies, global integration, economic acceleration, international educational institutions, and infrastructure development.

The WTC Kozhikode complex will feature multiple towers. The first to begin is the World Trade Center Learning Park, whose foundation-laying ceremony was held recently. Situated within HiLITE City, a 100-acre integrated township, WTC Kozhikode will strengthen the demand for international business, high-profile collaborations, and investment opportunities.

“The World Trade Center Learning Park will host premier global universities and nationally renowned centers of learning, giving vast exposure to students. The launch of the first complex with the foundation laying ceremony sets hopes to our land and our people,” said HiLITE Group Chairman, P. Sulaiman.

Highlighting HiLITE's legacy of transformation, Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group, said: “HiLITE Group has transformed Kerala through numerous trailblazing projects, including leading the retail revolution with 10 malls, 4 already redefining lifestyle and 6 at various stages of development. Now, with projects like World Trade Center Kozhikode and many more developments across Kerala, we remain committed to creating opportunities, building townships, and redefining possibilities.”

With this commencement, Kozhikode joins the global World Trade Center network, marking a new chapter in Kerala's journey of urban development and global connectivity.

