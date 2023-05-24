Hillwood unleashes the Potential of Indian Hardwood with the Bold Vision of Young Entrepreneurs

BusinessWire India

Calicut (Kerala) [India], May 24: India's construction and wood Industry is set to witness a revolutionary transformation with the launch of first youth-led hardwood brand, Hillwood. Launching the first of its kind branded wooden frames made from treated hardwood; Hillwood, a brand promoted by young entrepreneurs Shas Ahammed and Shible Mohideen addresses a host of concerns raised by homebuyers related to the poor quality of hardwood available in India.

"The branded frames from Hillwood are expertly crafted using 100% Papua origin Merbau wood that is ideal for the Indian climate, ensuring unparalleled aesthetic appeal, exceptional quality, durability, and safety. It is also easy to work with, so it can be easily customized to fit any window size or shape," says Shas Ahammed.

Wooden frames have long been cherished for their timeless elegance and ability to enhance the overall aesthetics of any space. However, in recent years, wood started losing its sheen amid complaints of warping and distortion, poor durability and weather resistance, inadequate insulation and energy efficiency, subpar craftsmanship and finishing-all leading to dissatisfied customers. It made way for cheaper alternatives such as concrete, steel, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials.

"With the introduction of Hillwood, the first branded hardwood frames for doors and windows in India, Hardwood re-emerges as a natural, sustainable, durable, and visually appealing choice for construction projects," says Shible Mohideen.

Unlike concrete and steel, which require extensive energy-intensive processes for production, hardwood is a renewable resource that can be responsibly harvested and replenished. Its natural beauty, distinct patterns and warm hues bring an inherent sense of elegance and sophistication to any structure. Moreover, hardwood's exceptional strength and longevity ensure that constructions built with it stand the test of time, requiring less maintenance and replacement compared to cheaper materials.

These branded door and window frames that come with a guarantee spearhead a massive change in the realm of construction. At a time when sustainability and environmental consciousness are paramount, opting for such products in construction is a wise choice that promotes eco-friendliness, durability, and enduring aesthetic appeal.

The background

Shas Ahammed and Shible Mohideen come from a family that has been in the forefront of timber trading and manufacturing for almost 75 years. Their father, V. Shareef is a seasoned player in the industry.

