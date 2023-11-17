Himachal plans thermal-power based cold store in collaboration with Iceland: Minister

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 17 : The Himachal Pradesh government will soon start a thermal energy-based cold storage in collaboration with Iceland. The revenue and horticulture minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Friday, said the ambassador of Iceland would meet the Chief Minister tomorrow. Also, there would be a bilateral trade discussion during the course of the meeting.

Jagat Singh Negi feels this thermal-run cold store initiative will reduce cost and reliance on fuelwood, thus helping the tribal people during the winter season.

Further, the minister apprised today his government with deal with the land mutation, with some courts going to be set up. He said that the Revenue Department will set up two more mutation courts in December so that the pending mutation cases can be settled.

Earlier, mutation courts were set up in the Revenue Department on October 30, in which approximately 30,000 pending cases were settled, he noted.

Regarding the disruption of NH5 near Nathpa, the Revenue Minister said that the connectivity between Kinnar and Lahaul Spiti is being cut. Noting that landslides are happening continuously in some places, he said that the state government wants to prepare an alternative route for this from Rampur. Some part of it has already been made, and it needs to be extended beyond Nathpa.

This matter has been raised with the central government, he said.

"The national Highway five not only connects the Tribal area but also connects the Indo-China borders in Shipkila. There is a need to start an alternative route. The Union government and the Indian army should start a separate project and we demand the government to allot budget," said Jagat Singh Negi.

