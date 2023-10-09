Himachal Pradesh CM Inaugurates State Science Museum & Planetarium at Shoghi

PRNewswire

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9: The State Science Museum and Planetarium in Himachal Pradesh, a Centre for Scientific Learning and Creativity (CSLC), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shoghi, near Shimla, on October 7, 2023. The complex, established by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE), will be managed and curated by Solan-based Shoolini University, the No.1 Private University in India (The World University Rankings & QS World University Rankings).

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised, "The Centre would not only spark an interest in science and mathematics among children and educators but also cultivate a scientific mindset. Students interested in science can easily grasp scientific principles through the interactive models installed at this venue."

The Center features 60 science exhibits, a 'Hall of Fame' that celebrates the accomplishments of India's leading scientists, a library, and a YouTube studio. It aims to inspire students, particularly those from rural areas, to explore careers in science and technology.

"I urge the Education Department to arrange visits for school students from all corners of the state to this Centre. I am fully confident that this science hub will be a milestone in enhancing education in the field of science and fostering interest among students," added the Chief Minister.

The facility also houses an auditorium and offers a range of activities for children. Additionally, there is a hostel available for both students and teachers. By the end of 2024, a state-of-the-art planetarium will also be operational. This will enable students from remote rural areas to stay at the Centre and participate in various science-related activities.

Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating the Centre to the public in his assembly constituency. He stated that the Centre would play a pivotal role in nurturing the scientific talents of the youth and igniting their curiosity for science.

Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena noted that the initiative aligns with the visions of former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for advancing science in modern India. He also remarked that the Centre was expected to become a significant tourist attraction.

Shoolini University Chancellor, Prof PK Khosla said that several renowned artists, scientists, and technocrats would advise the university on the project. "Managing this new facility is our pledge to introduce deep science, technology, and innovation into the heartland of India, benefiting both young minds and veterans," he added.

Earlier, welcoming the Chief Minister, Special Secretary of Revenue DC Rana provided an overview of the Centre. Additional Secretary for Environment and Science Satpal Dhiman was also present.

Following the inauguration, dignitaries toured the 'Fun Science' exhibit section, participated in the theme-based painting competition for school students in the Hall of Fame, and convened in the auditorium.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241767/Museum_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4328879/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

