Himatsingka unveils Himêya, its exclusive Bedding and Bath products brand, with a pan-India presence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: India The Himatsingka Group, an integrated textile major, launched its Himêya brand for bedding & bath products that will be available across the country. With the launch of the Himêya brand, Himatsingka brings its global expertise in home textiles to the growing Indian market. The brand was unveiled at the JW Marriott, Prestige Golfshire Bangalore. Himêya is on a mission to make homes across the country truly special by providing households & institutional audiences industry leading bedding & bath products.

The brand endeavors to deliver its promise of “Ghar Banaye Special” – making homes across India truly special. Himêya will cater to a cross section of audiences with its Comfort, Elite, and Gold & Play Collections. Himêya will be both affordable and aspirational for its customers and the brand will be available across Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), Large Formats Stores & various Dotcom platforms. Himêya embodies the true spirit of Make in India. The products are proudly made at Himatsingka’s world-class and cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in India. India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world accounting for almost 7% of the global home textiles trade.

The Indian Home Textile Market size is estimated at USD 8.74 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 13.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period (2023-2028) (Source – Statista April 2023). Commenting on the development Mr. Shrikant Himatsingka, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, of the Himatsingka Group said “The launch of Himêya is in sync with our strategy of diversifying markets and we believe India will be an important market for Himatsingka. Over the next 4 to 5 years, we aim to achieve Revenues of INR1000 crores from the domestic market”. Commenting on this milestone launch, Ms. Akanksha Himatsingka, CEO – Home Textile Solutions, Himatsingka Group said ” Our mission is to raise the bar of comfort and happiness for every family. We are excited to introduce our brand and the various collections while ensuring we deliver high-quality products with innovation and affordability.”

About Himêya:

Himêya, a brand proudly under the Himatsingka Group, is inspired by the aspirations of a new India. We are dedicated to weaving together elegance and comfort, infused with distinctive taste. Our mission is to provide a canvas where the dreams of a refined, balanced lifestyle come to life, enriching your daily rituals at home. Through a blend of meticulous care and superior innovation, every Himêya product is crafted to elevate your home. At Himeya, we believe that “Home is where Himêya is.” We invite you to embark on a journey with us in creating extraordinary experiences for your home, proudly crafted in India and made for India. For further information, please visit our website at www.himeyalife.com.

About Himatsingka Group

Himatsingka is an integrated textile group with a global footprint. The group designs develops, manufactures and distributes a suite of textile products. On the manufacturing front, it operates amongst the largest capacities globally for producing Bedding, Bath, Drapery & Upholstery and Yarn products. Spread across North America, Europe and Asia, the Group operates amongst the largest brand and private label portfolios in the home textile space. With a team of over 10,000 associates, Himatsingka continues to build capacities and enhance its reach across global markets.

Know more www.himatsingka.com

