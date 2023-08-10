Hindalco, Texmaco team up to make aluminium rail wagons and coaches

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Hindalco Industries and Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd on Thursday announced they have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency, Hindalco said in a release.

Texmaco, a specialized engineering company, has five manufacturing units spread across 170 acres on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Indian Railways aims to raise freight capacity and its market share. To meet this ambitious target, the Railways is actively seeking to improve wagon design, and inviting wagon manufacturers to contribute their own designs to enhance overall capacity and the life of railway assets.

As part of the partnership, Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. Texmaco, being an expert in manufacturing freight cars for 80 years, will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for design, setting up the factory, production line and providing skilled workers.

“This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objectives,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice Chairman, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd, stated, “This valuable partnership will go a long way in creating innovative and sustainable products further reinforcing our commitment towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact.”

