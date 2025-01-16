Hindenburg may have been closed as it was operating in a grey zone: Ajay Bagga, Market Veteran

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Amid widespread speculation and debate, US based Hindenburg Research, known for its controversial short-selling practices, has decided to cease operations.

The closure has raised questions about the firm's practices, its impact on markets, and the possible reasons behind this sudden move.

Ajay Bagga, a Market veteran and former senior banker in a conversation withstated that the working model of the firm was in the Grey Zone

He stated that Hindenburg Research operated in a legally ambiguous area, publishing negative reports on companies and simultaneously taking short positions against them. These activities often involved partnerships with hedge funds that did not disclose their positions, raising concerns about transparency and market manipulation.

Bagga noted that short selling rarely yields sustained profits. While a few short sellers gained fame during crises like the 2008 financial meltdown, the majority struggled to achieve consistent returns. This could have made Hindenburg's business model financially unviable in the long run.

He said "Short sellers hardly ever make sustained profits. That is why the few who do, as for example in 2008, are celebrated so much. The rest make hardly any returns over the long term"

He also highlighted that there is speculation that regulatory action might have played a role in Hindenburg's shutdown.

The firm may be to avoid penalties, have decided to close its operations quietly. If regulatory or legal proceedings are ongoing, the expert hopes for accountability to ensure that such practices are not repeated.

Hindenburg's targeted reports often inflicted significant damage on companies, their promoters, and broader markets. These reports, while marketed as truth-seeking endeavours, were criticized for being financially motivated attacks designed to benefit the firm and its collaborators.

Bagga said that unlike activist investors who openly push for corporate reforms or traditional short sellers relying on fundamental analyses, Hindenburg's approach was seen as predatory.

He emphasized that while short sellers can contribute to market integrity by exposing flaws, Hindenburg's "hatchet jobs" caused widespread value destruction.

He said "it was not like the traditional shorts sellers who were based on fundamentals. Short sellers help in market integrity and depth; however, hatchet jobs destroy value all around".

Bagga further adds "Any market benefits from different perspectives and from deep analysis. However, a coordinated attack with positions being taken by selectively informed hedge funds lies in a grey area. From time to time during times of economic distress, many markets formally ban short selling. The business model of Hindenburg lay in a grey area."

The closure of Hindenburg Research has ignited discussions about the ethical and regulatory boundaries of short selling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor