Hindi-Medium Student from Physics Wallah (PW) Tops BPSC 69th Exam with Rank-1

New Delhi [India], November 30: Physics Wallah (PW), an ed-tech platform's student bagged Rank-1. Ujjwal Kumar Upkar, a Hindi-medium student from Sitamarhi, Bihar who's the student of PW's online vertical, BPSC Wallah has secured Rank-1 in BPSC 69th Result. Additionally, 99 more students have cleared this examination with the guidance of BPSC Wallah's online batches, both free and paid.

Ujjwal comes from the village of Nanpur, where his father runs a small school, and his mother works as an Anganwadi worker. He studied at a government school, later moving to Sitamarhi and then NIT Uttarakhand after attempting JEE. He was previously selected as a Block Development Officer (BDO) in the 67th BPSC and was posted in Hajipur, Bihar. Using current affairs videos, revision module, editorial discussion and mock interview sessions from PW BPSC Wallah and closely following PWOnlyIAS, he prepared for the exam and is now selected for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) post in the 69th BPSC.

Expressing his joy, Ujjwal said, "I am deeply grateful to PW and Sumit Rewri sir for being a support system during my preparation, especially as I managed both studies and a job simultaneously. This achievement is a proud moment not just for me but for all Hindi-medium aspirants. Success comes from hard work combined with smart strategies. I analyzed my preparation deeply, set weekly targets, and stayed consistent. The journey is tough and long, but staying focused and remembering why you started makes all the difference."

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), shared his excitement over the results and said, "Our recent results in NDA, NEET, GATE, CA and now BPSC, with students securing All India Ranks, prove that PW is helping students with their preparations. When I interact with students and hear their stories of achievementby clearing the competitive examsI feel the happiest. This result is particularly special, as it highlights the success of a Hindi-medium student, and is a reminder for those who may wish to pursue the same."

PW's BPSC Wallah, launched in January 2023, has presence both on offline and online platforms including YouTube and on the PW app. BPSC Wallah provides the Foundation Courses for Prelims, Mains and Interview stages in Hinglish and Hindi, including Crash Courses, Prelims & Mains Test Series, Mentorship, Revision Booklet, Current Affairs videos, Revision module, Editorial Discussion and Mock Interview Sessions, and Monthly & Yearly Current Affairs Magazine.

About Physics Wallah (PW)

Physics Wallah (PW), an Indian EdTech company, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels in multiple vernacular languages PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centers in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including Gurukulam Schools, test preparation in multiple categories, a skilling vertical, higher education, and study abroad. Additionally, the company also has an Institute of Innovation (IOI) that provides residential job-ready programs. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures. www.pw.live

