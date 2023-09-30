“Hindu icons can’t be compared with the comic book characters of the West.”- Bhavesh Sheth

Bhavesh & Dhiren Sheth with Ganesha-Krishna Bobblehead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Western countries have given superheroes to the world in the form of Batman and Superman. But is it really true that only such countries have that? If someone says yes, that means he or she is not aware of the power of ancient Indian historical characters. Most adults in India, especially those over 40, have grown up listening to the Ramayana and Mahabharata stories from their grandma or grandpa. More nuclear families and greater mobility are results of modern life. Nowadays, TV, films, and mobile devices are where children and teenagers get their stories from. Indian children have taken a natural liking to the comic book characters and miniatures that Hollywood has been introducing to the world through its films for a long time. Superman, Batman, and many others are only a few examples of characters with backgrounds in adventures, bravery, and conflict. Mumbai-based toy manufacturer, BUDDYZ, wants to change all that and give Indian children their real & original super-icons back.

“BUDDYZ BOBBLEHEADS” is the name of a unique line of 3-D figurines made by Plastech International Pvt. Ltd., owners of the Brand Name: Buddyz. This Originally created (Design Patents Applied) series has been produced by TEAM-BUDDYZ, based on Hindu history, culture and tradition. These characters, including: Krishna, Ganesh and Hanuman, are more expansive in their range of superpowers and exploits than the Western comic book heroes. When they feel positive vibrations, these Bobbleheads nod their heads in agreement. This range has been named: the “Play & Pray” series of BUDDYZ BOBBLEHEADS.

The God Bobbleheads can now be found on office desks, study tables, play stocks for kids and dashboards of cars. At any time of day, they serve as devotional items for both children and adults. Plastech International Pvt. Ltd. has received numerous honours from the All India Toy Manufacturers Association for their creative Toys, in addition to the National Productivity Council Awards from the Indian government. BUDDYZ was listed as one of India’s top-10 most promising toy brands by Silicon India in 2020.

Bhavesh Sheth, the founder of Buddyz says, “We are coming up with more God figures from the Hindu heritage with two strong purposes – Children can play with these figures and they also help to inculcate curiosity and devotion to our heritage from an early age. Hindu icons can’t be compared with the comic book characters of the West. In other words, it’s a return to innocence for the young ones, as also a product-line of devotion for adults too. These are extremely cute & also designed respectfully. With these attractive Super icons from our own culture, we might as well say ‘move over western Superheroes’ the real Heroes are here!” Plastech’s range of toys consists of Bobbleheads, Activity toys, Educational & Construction toys, Glow toys, Children’s Stationery and customized items. Buddyz has been associated with world famous companies like Disney and Doraemon as licensees for their character merchandise.

A growing number of online stores, including Amazon and FirstCry, as well as leading off-line toy stores across India, now sell Buddyz Bobbleheads. Anyone above the age of 5, till 99 years, can enjoy playing with them, or putting on dashboards, or using these as table companions, because they create nice vibrations. They are around 5″ tall, entirely made in India, with premium, 100% recyclable materials, and are BIS certified.

