Hindustan Coca-Cola drives Women Empowerment & Skills Initiatives in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, is spearheading an initiative to empower over a million lives across 12 states in the nation. The initiative, crafted in strategic partnership with Y4D Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization, is designed to invigorate youth and women and accelerate the development in over 100 rural villages.

HCCB's unwavering commitment towards empowering the communities is magnified through this collaborative effort, aiming to empower 25,000 young individuals and an equal number of women from rural terrains, and positively impacting over 800,000 beneficiaries through the cluster development initiative.

Youth Empowerment and Skill Development

Leading this monumental task, HCCB, in collaboration with Y4D Foundation, is laying the groundwork to skill 25,000 youths in sales and marketing. This concerted effort is geared towards boosting employability and seeding progressive career pathways for the young generation.

Women's Empowerment for a Robust Society

Furthermore, HCCB is at the forefront of a movement to impart comprehensive financial and digital literacy training to 25,000 women. This initiative underscores HCCB's dedication to fostering self-reliance and active contribution among women to their families and broader communities.

Cluster Development for Holistic Progress

Over 700,000 beneficiaries are poised to experience transformative development under the cluster development program led by HCCB, aimed at promoting economic growth, bolstering infrastructure, and elevating the quality of life across diverse locales.

Speaking about the initiative, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer said, "This initiative reflects HCCB's long-standing commitment to the socio-economic upliftment of India. By investing in the empowerment of the youth and women, especially in rural regions, we are seeding the future of a more progressive and inclusive country. It's our belief that by nurturing these pillars of society, we can accelerate nation-building and ensure a prosperous future for all. At HCCB, we pride ourselves not only on refreshing the world with our beverages but also on making a positive difference in society"

The President of Y4D Foundation, Praful Nikam, expressed hope and progress, stating, "This partnership with HCCB represents a significant step forward in our mission to create lasting change in India. We believe that by empowering individuals and communities, we can unlock the true potential of our nation. Together with HCCB, we are not only transforming lives but also building a stronger, more inclusive India. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these initiatives in the coming years."

HCCB was incorporated on 14th February 1997. Since then, HCCB has come a long way in being able to serve 25 lakh retailers, 3,500 distributors, and 6,000 employees. 250,000 farmers grow the agricultural produce that HCCB uses in making its products. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and its operations are spread in 22 states, 3 UTs, and 376 districts in South, West, and Eastern India. Through its 16 factories spread across India, it manufactures and sells 60 different products in 200 different sizes across 7 categories. Its products include some of India's most loved beverages - Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, Fanta, etc.

Y4D Foundation is a youth-led futuristic non-profit organization committed to empowering the economically underprivileged by empowering them through encouragement, education, and employment. With our extensive presence nationwide, we have made a positive impact on the lives of over 700,000 individuals through the implementation of over 140 successful projects. We firmly believe in the strength of collaboration, and as a result, we have established partnerships with more than 30 corporate entities

