Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) Opens Admissions for 2025-26; Announces Special Scholarship Program Worth Rs. 5 Crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) today announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2025-2026. Over the years, HITS has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting meritorious students, and it has announced an extensive merit-based scholarship program worth Rs. 5 crores across various categories, reinforcing its dedication to inclusive education, sporting, and academic excellence.

The K.C.G. Verghese scholarship program includes a 100% tuition fee waiver for top rank holders of Plus 2/equivalent examinations. Additionally, a sports excellence scholarship is available to nurture athletic talent alongside academic growth, offering high-achieving athletes 100% tuition fee waivers, free accommodation, specialized training, and more. The program also provides dedicated scholarships for children of defense personnel and martyrs, specially-abled individuals, and top achievers in university entrance exams (HITSEEE and HITSCAT), who will benefit from comprehensive support and fee discounts.

HITSEEE and HITSCAT: Modes of Entrance Examinations

HITSEEE (HITS Engineering Entrance Examination) serves as a comprehensive assessment platform that evaluates talented applicants who will shape the future of Engineering & Technology, Architecture, and Design. The multiple-choice question format of the examination assesses candidates' proficiency in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English, and General Awareness. This entrance examination helps shortlist and admit students with strong foundational knowledge and analytical capabilities. HITSEEE applications for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des., and M.Tech. Integrated Programs are live, and interested students can start registering online for the entrance examinations to join the prestigious Hindustan University.

HITSCAT (HITS Common Aptitude Test) provides a unified platform for prospective students applying for undergraduate programs outside of engineering. HITSCAT for Undergraduate Students from the School of Liberal and Creative Arts (SLiCA), School of Basic and Applied Sciences (SBAS), School of Management (SoM) BBA, School of Health Sciences (SoHS), and School of Law (SoL) - B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.Sc. will be available from December 4, 2024.

HITS, a leading world-class institution has established a comprehensive itinerary to ensure a smooth admission process for aspiring students. Candidates can apply for admissions through its entrance examinations, HITSEEE and HITSCAT, with the last dates to apply being April 25, 2025, and May 14, 2025, respectively.

The entrance examinations for HITSEEE are scheduled for 28 April to 3 May, 2025, and counselling for students will take place from May 12 to May 19, 2025. Classes for Engineering, Architecture, and Design students will begin in July 2025.

For HITSCAT, the entrance examination has been planned to provide candidates ample preparation time while ensuring a seamless transition into their academic journey. The examination will be held from May 19 and 20, 2025, with a week-long counselling session from June 2 to June 9, 2025, helping students make informed decisions about their program selections and career paths. Classes for students in non-engineering programs will commence in July 2025.

This year, the university offers a hybrid mode of entrance examinations to cater to the diverse needs of students. Students can choose the mode that best suit their preferences and can opt to attend the entrance exams either at examination centers across India or online.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor of HITS, invited students to join a dynamic community of learners and expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "HITS has always been at the forefront of engineering, design, and architecture education. With an emphasis on industry-integrated programs and the introduction of AI-related engineering programs, we're reinforcing our position as a leader in producing well-rounded engineers who understand their role in shaping a better future and making meaningful contributions to society."

Extensive Scholarship Programs at HITS

The university offers an extensive scholarship program to support students from a range of backgrounds, underscoring its commitment to inclusive education and academic excellence. At the heart of this initiative is a robust K.C.G. Verghese merit-based scholarship program, providing significant discounts and waivers to students who excel academically in school, university, or entrance exams.

The program also includes special fee structures for the children of defence personnel and martyrs. Additionally, recognizing the unique challenges faced by specially-abled and economically disadvantaged students, the university provides targeted financial support for them. Female students benefit from dedicated programs aimed at encouraging women's participation in higher education.

A sports excellence scholarship is also available to foster athletic talent alongside academic growth. High-achieving athletes receive fee waivers, free accommodation, specialized training, and more. This comprehensive scholarship initiative is designed to remove barriers to quality education, empowering students from all backgrounds to thrive and contribute meaningfully to both the university and the nation.

A world-class institution for higher education and a beacon for academic, sporting, and research excellence, HITS encourages candidates to complete their applications well before the deadline and to visit the campus to gain a better understanding of the programs and the university.

For detailed information about the application process, examination pattern, and admission to high-quality and internationally accredited programs, candidates can visit the website (www.hindustanuniv.ac.in).

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a premier institution of higher education located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, is dedicated to fostering a culture of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1985, HITS has grown to become a renowned center for learning, research, and sports, earning the prestigious "Deemed to be University" status from the UGC in 2008.

Dr. K.C.G. Verghese's philosophy of "To make every man a success and no man a failure" has been the guiding principle behind the establishment of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS). And this philosophy has been carried forward under the able leadership of his son, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese. As the current chancellor of HITS, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese has continued to foster a nurturing environment that empowers individuals to reach their full potential. His dedication to the vision of our founder and illustrious leadership has ensured that HITS remains a beacon of excellence in higher education with numerous ranking, accolades and awards to its name.

HITS is a reputed NAAC A+ accredited university offering IET, UK and NBA endorsed engineering programs. OBE rankings 2024 has ranked us in the Platinum band- Institution of Prominence for its outstanding academic performance. We have also been placed in the 101-150 band in Engineering at the NIRF 2025 rankings. QS World University Rankings have placed us in 751-800 band in Asia and 240 rank in Southern Asia. The university's dedication to excellence has resulted in top rankings in several prestigious private surveys, including India Today, Times Now, Times Engineering, and The Week Rankings.

The University has 7 schools offering 100+ programs across disciplines including Engineering, Liberal Arts, Creative Arts, Applied Sciences, Architecture, Design, Management, Law and Health Sciences.

HITS offers cutting-edge engineering programs designed to nurture innovation and technical excellence. Our comprehensive engineering curriculum spans diverse specializations including Aeronautical, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Aerospace, and Automobile Engineering. Our aviation and automobile programs are recognized among the best in the country. With state-of-the-art laboratories, industry-aligned curriculum, hangars, aircrafts, helicopters and expert faculty, we provide students with hands-on experience and theoretical expertise. Our programs are strengthened through strategic industry partnerships, ensuring students stay ahead of technological advancements. Our 16 research and incubation centers including SIMCRASH and Satellite Centre foster innovation while our international collaborations offer global exposure and opportunities including Semester Exchange, Dual Degree and Cultural Immersion.

The School of Liberal and Creative Arts (SLiCA) as well as School of Basic and Applied Arts (SBAS) offers students comprehensive education with specialized knowledge and prepares students for career paths across diverse fields.

HITS has signed 150+ MoUs with institutions, industries and organisations across 42 countries to leverage collective expertise and resources to make meaningful contributions to the global community including Cranfield University, UK; Trier University, Germany and Dongguk University and GCU, South Korea. From student exchange, twinning, dual degree, cultural immersion, research abroad, faculty exchanges, joint research, summer, study tour to much more, HITS offers students and faculty members the benefit of unique learning experiences, exposure to different academic cultures, and enhanced global perspectives.

The University offers a wide range of academic programs, including undergraduate, diploma, online, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees in engineering, aviation, architecture, design, management, law, liberal arts, applied sciences, health sciences, and nursing. We also collaborate with industry experts including IBM, GARC, IMAX, Logistics Sector Skill Council, ENAC, Airbus and Sankara Nethralaya to offer specialized programs in various disciplines.

HITS offers state-of-the-art facilities, including modern tech-enabled classrooms, 16 advanced research centers, business incubators, a world-class library, experiential centers, hangars and a variety of sports facilities has equipped students with a global perspective, critical thinking skills, and a network of connections that will be invaluable in their personal and professional lives. Our focus on internships and placements through skill training, collaborative initiatives with industries and campus orientation ensures that our students are career-ready and are far ahead of the competition.

Our faculty, composed of renowned scientists and industry leaders, is actively involved in research and encourages student participation. HITS is credited with over 5200+ publications in Scopus and H-Index; 24,000+ citations and 120 credited patents. The institute's commitment to excellence and its dedication to making a positive impact on society will continue to drive its success in the years to come.

