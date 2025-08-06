Hindustan Power signs contract with Uttar Pradesh govt for 435 MW DC solar power project

New Delhi [India] August 6 : Hindustan Power on Wednesday announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for a 435 MW DC solar PV project to be set up in the state.

According to a release, the agreement is for the supply of clean power for 25 years from the upcoming project. The company has commenced on-ground operations with the inauguration of its office at the site.

This 435 MW DC solar power project marks a significant leap forward in the state's renewable energy journey, bringing it closer to the UP government's ambitious target of 22,000 MW by 2026-27.

Awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited through a fair and competitive process in April 2025, the project will not only supply clean electricity to the state but also create new jobs and drive sustainable growth in the local community.

Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said, "We are moving ahead at full pace to ensure that every aspect, from site development to stakeholder coordination, is executed seamlessly and on schedule."

Hindustan Power has already initiated ground-level operations, including stakeholder coordination, workforce engagement, and site development. This project is a key component of the company's broader strategy to expand its presence in renewable energy across the country, the Hindustan Power said in the release.

This initiative also supports the company's goal of achieving a 5 GW clean energy portfolio, further contributing to India's transition to sustainable power.

Hindustan Power is a major integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company has been an active contributor to India's energy transformation.

