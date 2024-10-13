Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited secures Rs 1000 crore project for development of Gondawana University

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL), a subsidiary of NBCC (India) Limited, has been awarded a project for the campus development of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, as per a release.

Valued at Rs 1000 Crore, the project will establish a modern educational and administrative setup, transforming the university into a centre for advanced learning and innovation.

The project includes the construction of academic and administrative buildings, creating a conducive environment for both students and staff.

The academic infrastructure will consist of state-of-the-art lecture halls, smart classrooms, seminar rooms, a central library and laboratories, providing cutting-edge facilities for postgraduate courses.

The administrative block will include chambers for the Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor and other academic and administrative staff, ensuring smooth university operations. Additionally, the project will focus on creating necessary support facilities such as an auditorium, conference hall, sports academy, primary health center and recreational spaces like a gym and meditation centre.

HSCL will also develop hostels for students and quarters for university staff and professors. These housing facilities will be complemented by essential services like a centralised mess, kitchen and student activity centre, aiming to create a well-rounded vibrant campus life.

The project emphasises sustainable development by integrating a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, underground electrification and other eco-friendly measures such as water harvesting and solid waste management systems.

In addition, landscaping, parking and marketplace areas will contribute to a green, organized and sustainable environment for the university.

