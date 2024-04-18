Hindustan Zinc says it has become world's 3rd largest silver producer

New Delhi, April 18 Hindustan Zinc Limited on Thursday announced that it has now become the third-largest silver producer globally as per the World Silver Survey 2024 conducted by The Silver Institute in the US.

"The company's Sindesar Khurd Mine now stands as the world's second largest silver-producing mine moving up from last year's fourth position," the company said in a statement.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, said: "Silver plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition and our recent record silver production of 746 MT paves the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Hindustan Zinc's production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production and enhanced grades."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor