Hindware Smart Appliances Strengthens Kitchen Portfolio with New Introductions

New Delhi [India], July 11: Hindware Smart Appliances, a leader in kitchen appliances segment has recently launched a comprehensive range of appliances such as highly efficient BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor-equipped chimneys, state-of-the-art hobs, versatile new ovens, and stylish kitchen sinks.

This expansion comes at an opportune time, aligning with the robust growth trends in the Indian real estate market. The increasing number of new homes, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas, is a significant driver for the kitchen appliance sector. This surge is further fueled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, evolving consumer lifestyles, and a strong shift towards modern, technology-driven living spaces and smart home solutions. Tier-II and even Tier-III cities are now key growth hubs, demonstrating increasing demand for advanced amenities, energy-efficient appliances, and home automation, creating a fertile ground for Hindware's comprehensive new appliances range.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Choudhary, President, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said, "We are incredibly excited to strengthen our presence in the Kitchen Appliances space. Understanding the rapid evolution of Indian homesdriven by real estate growth and modern homeowners' discerning tasteswe have curated a comprehensive range of Smart energy-efficient Kitchen appliances. These are meticulously engineered to offer unparalleled performance and design, ensuring Indian consumers have access to the intelligent, efficient, and stylish solutions they aspire to. Our continued focus on expanding our portfolio of kitchen chimneys and other advanced kitchen appliances reinforces our commitment to transforming everyday cooking experiences across Indian households."

Expanded Chimney Portfolio with New BLDC Motor Models

The brand has added 12 new BLDC motor-equipped models designed to ensure a truly smoke-free kitchen. The chimneys feature motion sensor control for touch-free operation and filter-less thermal auto-cleaning for effortless maintenance. For increased ventilation when required, a turbo speed function quickly eliminates intense cooking fumes. These chimneys are equipped with a 3-year comprehensive warranty and a 12-year motor warranty, ensuring complete peace of mind. Available in 60 CM, 75 CM, and 90 CM sizes, a range of options suits various kitchen needs.

Expanded Built-in Range with New Hobs & Ovens

The expansion of the premium built-in range includes the Marcus 80 L and Ottavio 44 L built-in ovens. The Marcus 80 L oven stands out with advanced technologies such as team assist and air fryer capabilities. It offers 16 versatile cooking modes, empowering consumers to create healthier, more flavorful meals and elevate their overall cooking experience.

The brand also introduced over 20 state-of-the-art hob SKUs, including the Ivana Pro, Ilaria, and Ivana Neo models, featuring spill-proof technology concealed brass burners, auto-ignition, flame guard pan support and the Flame Failure Safety device enhancing the cooking experience. The hobs come with various layouts and in 2 to 5 burner configurations.

New Classic Series Kitchen Sinks Launched

Catering to the rising popularity of modular kitchen designs, Hindware also launched its Classic Series Kitchen Sinks. Homeowners can now enjoy durable, high-quality, and cost-effective sink options that promise to be both a lasting and stylish enhancement to their kitchens.

As part of its continued efforts to strengthen stakeholder engagement, Hindware Smart Appliances recently hosted a Grand Sales Conference and recognition event in Pattaya and Bangkok (Thailand), attended by over 200 top-performing channel partners and sales employees. During the event, the brand also showcased a range of upcoming products across categories such as Kitchen appliances, Sinks and Water Heaters.

Hindware Home Innovation Limited (NSE: HINDWAREAP; BSE: HINDWAREAP), home to the iconic Hindware brand, offers a diverse range of appliances under its Hindware Smart Appliances brand. This includes chimneys, hobs, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, and sinks. Through a joint venture with Groupe Atlantic of France (Hintastica Private Limited), Hindware Home Innovation also manufactures water heating solutions for India and the SAARC region.

Through its subsidiary, Hindware Limited, the company holds a leading presence in the sanitaryware, faucets, and plastic pipes and fittings segments.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.hindwarehomes.com.

