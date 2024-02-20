Hindware Teams up with OK Play and MANN+HUMMEL to Address Rising Air Pollution

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 20: To address the pressing issue of air pollution, Hindware, India's iconic bathroom solutions and consumer appliances brand, joined hands with OK Play India Ltd and MANN+HUMMEL. The collaboration of OK Play India Ltd and MANN+HUMMEL was announced at the symposium on "Air Pollution - Causes, Effects, Prevention, and Cure," held on February 15th 2024, in Delhi.

Organized by MANN+HUMMEL and OK PLAY supported by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the symposium brought together prominent figures such as Shri Tarun Kapoor- Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Dr Hendrik Selle- Minister, Head of the Department for Economic & Global Affairs, German Embassy, Hon'ble Justice Swatanter Kumar, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson National Green Tribunal, Dr Gopi Chand Khilnani- Chairman PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine along with experts in Medicine, Environment, Legal Affairs, Education, and Engineering. The event served as a platform to educate stakeholders about the life-threatening issue of fine dust pollution and highlighted potential solutions to address this pressing concern. As part of the symposium's initiatives, OK Play and MANN+HUMMEL unveiled "Pure Air Fine Dust Particle Box" which can be used for mobile applications and suitably modified for stationary applications as well.

"Pure Air Fine Dust Particle Box" effectively captures fine dust present in ambient air, including particles originating from industrial waste gases, tire, brake, and road abrasion. The innovative solution actively purifies the surrounding air, contributing to a substantial enhancement in the overall air quality. MANN+HUMMEL will manufacture this product with OK Play in India, aligning with India's esteemed Prime Minister's 'Make in India' vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited said, "At Hindware, we recognize the urgency of addressing poor air quality, given the substantial risks it poses to respiratory systems, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. It's crucial for us to enact effective measures to combat this issue. Through our support for this initiative, Hindware is making an important contribution to the fight against climate change. Acknowledging the health challenges prevalent in India, this symposium serves as an opportune platform to educate stakeholders on the critical issue of air quality and explore viable solutions."

Commenting on the partnership, Rajan Handa, Managing Director of OK Play India Limited said, "As the exclusive distributor of MANN+HUMMEL, a distinguished German multinational renowned for its filtration expertise since 1941, OK Play is proud to be at the forefront of addressing air pollution challenges in India. Our association with Hindware underscores our commitment to pioneering solutions that contribute to a cleaner environment. This collaboration not only aligns with our core values but also exemplifies the power of industry leaders coming together for a common cause. We believe this alliance will set a benchmark for corporate responsibility and inspire others to prioritize sustainable initiatives in the fight against air pollution."

Sudeesh Karimbingal, Managing Director - India, MANN+HUMMEL, said, "We are delighted to witness an iconic Indian brand like Hindware join hands with MANN+HUMMEL and OK Play to combat the pressing issue of air pollution in India. This association marks a significant step forward in addressing environmental challenges, and we hope that our collaboration serves as an inspiring example for other brands and companies to unite in the shared mission of mitigating this critical issue. Together, we can create a positive impact and pave the way for a cleaner and healthier future for our communities.

