Hippo Homes Opens its Fifth Home Improvement and Home Interior Store in India at Gurugram

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: Hippo Homes, a premier Omni channel provider of home building, home renovation and interior solutions, has opened its first retail store in India at Gurugram. The new store strengthens Hippo Home's presence in Delhi NCR, and marks a significant step towards Hippo's strategic expansion in India. Arvind Mediratta MD & CEO inaugurated the new store in the presence of key partners and the senior leadership team of Hippo Homes in India.

Spread over 10,000 sq.ft, the new store houses over 10,000 products from 100+ leading home building and improvement brands, and makes Hippo aone-stop destinationfor all home interior solutions. Apart from a diverse product assortment, the new store provides design inspiration, product recommendation and expert guidance from in-store specialists. With the opening of the new store at Gurugram, Hippo Homes is poised to serve an even larger customer base to tap the growing demand for home and modular solutions in and around the city.

Speaking about the company's growth momentum, Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, said,"Gurugram store is our fourth store in Delhi NCR and a significant addition to our portfolio as it augments our foot hold in the region. This is our third store launch in last three months after the astounding success of Greater Noida and Greater Noida West stores, and reinforces our continued focus on sustainable expansion. With a reinvigorated approach, our investment in Hippo's geographic expansion remains immensely strong as we continue to add more stores to ensure greater accessibility for our customers as well as valuable employment opportunities to contribute positively to the local economy."

The new Hippo store offers a first-of-its-kind virtual Reality (VR) experience for homebuyers and homeowners that allows them to visualize all home improvement solutions along with contemporary kitchen, bath collection and living room design options in a real-life and interactive environment. The new store has live experience zones and sample set-ups of bathroom and modular kitchens to provide a more realistic and reliable experience. The new store is a 'One stop shop' for all home-related products and services under 'one roof', and provides end-to-end home improvement, renovation and design experience to customers. The new store is a testament to Hippo's proposition of reliable quality, transparent pricing, on time installation and delivery.

The new experiential store houses range of modern home improvement solutions in key consumer driven categories such as Bath & Sanitary ware, Modular kitchens and Wardrobes, Tiles & flooring, Electrical & Lightening, Kitchen Appliances, Paints & Wallpaper, Wood & Laminates, Home Essentials & Decor, Hardware & tools. The robust category of home needs and solution caters to all urbane individual homebuyers and homeowners, larger Institutions, architects, interior designers, applicators, and home decorators. In addition, homeowners can meet Hippo's expert team of designers to provide live demonstrations of latest home improvement products and technologies. Hippo Homes has emerged as a trusted partner in the home improvement industry, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, reliable and top-notch materials, and superior design options.

Hippo Homes

Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted Hippo Homes is a premier Omni channel home building and improvement company that specializes in providing a one-stop solution for all home building, improvement and interior solution. The company operates five stores under the brand name 'Hippo Homes' in Noida (Garden Galleria Mall), Chandigarh (near Dillon Plaza, Zirakpur), Greater Noida (Grand Venice Mall) and Greater Noida West (Golden I Mall) and Gurugram (Ireo City Central Mall)

Hippo Homes caters to the needs of urban home buyers/owners; developers, and contractors; architects; interior designers; home decorators, retailers; and large infrastructure institutions. Hippo Homes strong commitment to reliable quality, transparent pricing, on time installation and delivery along with strong focus on customer satisfaction has helped it emerge as a trusted partner in homemaking, home design and renovation solutions. To know more about Hippo Homes, log on to hippohomes.com

For more information, contact Reshma Nandy, Director PR & Corporate Communications: nandy.reshma@hippostores.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor