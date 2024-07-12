Hippo Homes Opens Its New Home Improvement And Home Interior Store In Greater Noida

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted 'Hippo Homes', a premier Omnichannel provider of home building, home renovation and interior solutions, has launched its flagship retail store in Greater Noida at Grand Venice Mall. The new store, which is the third Hippo Homes store in India, was inaugurated by Arvind Mediratta MD & CEO, Hippo Homes in the presence of key partners and the senior leadership team of Hippo Homes in India.

Spread over 10,000 sq. ft., the new store is strategically located at Grand Venice Mall and houses over 10,000 products from 100+ leading home building and improvement brands. Apart from an outstanding product range, the new store also provides product recommendations, design inspiration and expert guidance by in-store specialists.

Speaking about Hippo Homes's robust and sustainable expansion strategy, Mr. Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO said, "While home buying and construction is a significant investment for individual home buyers, renovations and home improvements remain the most challenging aspect of homeownership. To ease modern home buyers' woes of frustrating experience of dealing with multiple vendors, opaque pricing and unreliable quality and service; Hippo Homes is on a robust mission to make building 'Dream Homes' simpler for customers. Being a trusted partner for new home buyers and homeowners, Hippo provides superior in-store experience through a team of seasoned interior designers and product specialists"

He further added, "We are elated to bring Hippo homes' robust home making expertise to Greater Noida, a strategic and growing real-estate market in Delhi NCR. We are strengthening our foothold in the NCR region, and Noida remains a priority market for us. As part of our expansion strategy, we shall continue investing to add more stores in the state."

The new store has a shop-in-shop (SIS) model along with live experience zones and sample set-ups of bathrooms and modular kitchens to provide a realistic and reliable experience. In addition, the store also offers Virtual Reality (VR) technology to showcase contemporary kitchen, bathroom and living room design options to homeowners.

