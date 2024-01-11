Hire in Global announces record revenue growth in 2023

VMPL

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], January 11: Hire in Global, a leading recruitment and data entry company, is proud to announce a revenue increase of US $ 0.1 million in 2023. Founded in 2008 by Hitesh Panchal, the company has rapidly grown to become one of the premier providers of employment solutions in India.

With a team of over 2500 highly skilled employees, Hire in Global is committed to providing the best possible service to both job seekers and employers. Hire in Global offers a user-friendly platform for job seekers to search for and apply for jobs, as well as for employers to post job listings and search for potential candidates.

"We are thrilled to have achieved such significant growth in revenue," said Hitesh Panchal, Founder and CEO of Hire in Global. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service and support to the Indian job market."

Hire in Global is a private company headquartered in Nadiad, Gujarat, India. The company is dedicated to helping individuals find the right job and helping employers find the right talent. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Hire in Global is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Digital Bharti talked about company in her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeolc12GNvY

For more information, please email on contact@hireinglobal.com or contact them on whatsapp number : 9974710001

"Hire in Global" is a recruitment company that specializes in connecting top talent with the best job opportunities across the globe. Company provides personalized service to ensure that clients find the best fit for their needs. Our specialties include providing data entry jobs, but they also have a vast network of clients across various industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor