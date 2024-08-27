Hiring in Indian telecom, ISP and allied industry to see 5.62 pc growth in July-Dec

Bengaluru, Aug 27 The telecom, internet service provider (ISP) and allied industry in the country is poised for robust growth with an expected net employment increase of 5.62 per cent in the first half of current fiscal (FY25), a report said on Tuesday.

The report mentioned that 62 per cent of telecom, ISP and allied industry players are planning to increase their workforce, while 17 per cent foresee a reduction. The remaining 21 per cent expect no change in their workforce size for H1 FY25.

This trend is particularly pronounced in certain cities, with Delhi leading at 57 per cent for employers expanding their workforce in existing job locations, followed closely by Bengaluru and Chennai at 53 per cent each, according to the Teamlease Services report.

Hyderabad and Bhopal top the hiring list for new job locations with 20 per cent each, followed by Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Jaipur at 19 per cent each.

“Hiring in the sector is likely to increase, as 62 per cent of respondents plan to expand their workforce, driven by the growing momentum in broadband expansion, exponential IoT implementation, and advancements in AI, robotics, and cloud computing,” said Subburathinam P, CSO-Staffing, TeamLease Services.

There is an increasing demand for young talent in customer-facing and technology roles that support the industry's field operations and network infrastructure, according to the report.

These roles include field sales executives, customer relationship executives, retail executives, installation engineers, fibre repair executives, and cell site repair staff.

The nation’s total telephone subscriber base stood at an impressive 1.2 billion in June, reflecting the sector's robust growth trajectory over the last decade.

The rapid rise in mobile phone penetration and declining data costs is expected to bring 500 million new internet users online in the next five years.

The report said that as the country navigates its digital future, the telecom, ISP and allied industry is poised for continued growth.

In the Union Budget 2024, the government took a crucial initiative to nurture further the country’s telecom, ISP and allied industry. To enhance the ease of doing business, the government is working on the ‘Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0’.

