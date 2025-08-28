Hisense, the Origin of RGB-MiniLED, Unveils UX ULED Series in India

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and the originator of RGB Mini-LED TVs, has launched its flagship UX ULED series in India. Available in 100" and 116" sizes, with the flagship 116" model priced at INR 29,99,999, the UX series introduces RGB-MiniLED technology to Indian homes, blending advanced backlight innovation with AI-powered processing for a great home entertainment experience.

The UX leverages individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs across thousands of dimming zones, unlike conventional single-color LEDs. This results in industry-leading 95% BT.2020 color coverage and peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. The result is cinema-grade accuracy, vivid and pure hues, precise dimming with 3x26-bit control, energy-efficient brightness, and low blue light technology for eye-friendly viewing.

"The UX series exemplifies Hisense's vision of transforming home entertainment in India with cutting-edge AI and next-gen display technologies," said Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India. "From immersive RGB Mini-LED color precision to advanced AI optimization and next-level gaming performance, the UX series delivers great value and elevates the consumer experience like never before."

Global-leading technologies behind RGB-MiniLED

- The RGB-MiniLED chipset for precise, efficient RGB blending

- Hisense's exclusive H7 picture quality chipset, driven by a 2-TOPS NPU for lifelike depth and clarity

- The ULED Colour Refinement process, perfected over decades, synchronizing backlighting and LCD layers for unmatched color precision

Advanced display and smart features

At the heart of the UX is the Hi-View AI Engine X, which fine-tunes picture, sound, and energy efficiency in real time, ensuring optimal performance whether watching sports, movies, or gaming. Hisense also becomes the first brand to achieve mass production of RGB-MiniLED TVs.

For audio, the UX delivers cinema-grade sound through its 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround system, co-engineered with Devialet. Top-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer create immersive, multidimensional sound, while WiSA SoundSend and eARC support seamless, high-quality wireless audio.

Visual performance is enhanced by 3D Colour Master PRO with PANTONE™-validated accuracy, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for smooth, vivid playback. The TVs run on the VIDAA Smart OS, offering fast, secure access to entertainment, support for 28 languages including Hindi, and an industry-leading eight-year update guarantee.

Gaming excellence

For gamers, the UX offers native 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gameplay, and a dedicated Game Bar for real-time performance management.

Sustainability at its core

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the UX features a solar-powered, USB-C rechargeable remote, reducing disposable battery waste while offering convenient, eco-friendly control.

Availability and pricing

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series will be available soon in 100" and 116" sizes, with prices starting from ₹9,99,999 to 29,99,999. It will be available at select offline retailers and online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Hisense India is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global powerhouse in consumer electronics present in over 160 countries. Renowned for innovation and quality, Hisense leads the global market in ultra-large TVs, holding the No.1 spot for 100"+ models (Source: Omdia 2023-24). Focused on delivering premium technology and enriching consumer lifestyles, Hisense continues to build lasting relationships with partners and customers in India and worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.hisense-india.com.

