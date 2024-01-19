Historic Docuseries "The Battle of Ayodhya" by Vedshaala to be launched on YouTube

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 19: The documentary series "The Battle of Ayodhya," by Vedshaala will be launched on YouTube on the 20th of January. It is based on the highly disputed issue of the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid case. The docuseries is being released at a crucial time as the country awaits the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The whole matter is a pivotal chapter in India's history, marked by years of collision of religious sentiments and communal tensions. As a platform that aims to connect the wisdom of Vedas and ancient Indian roots with the youth of today for a resilient approach to modern challenges through its content, Vedshaala performed an in-depth study of the whole subject, adding authenticity to its treatment.

With a unique penchant for the history of the case, the series has been produced by Sarit Agarwal and directed by Kushal Srivastava, who is also one of the Producers of the docuseries. It is also Co-produced by Shikha Raju Srivastava. The creative direction of the docuseries has been helmed by Antara Srivastava while Rahul Kapoor contributed as the Executive Producer of the docuseries.

The documentary series explores the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Mosque conflict in the most objective manner, free from any form of bias. Its making involved deep research and perspectives from people who closely saw the case unfurl in front of them. Some of them include Ravi Shankar Prasad- The Former Union Minister of Law & Justice (Then Lawyer, Ram Lalla Virajman), Vinay Katiyar- Founder of Bajrang Dal & Former MP, Rahul Shrivastava- Journalist & Commentator, Ranjana Agnihotri- Lawyer, Akhil Bhartiya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Purnuddhar Samiti, Brajesh Shukla- Sr. Journalist, K.K. Muhammed- Archaeologist and Former Regional Director of ASI, BR Mani- Former ADG of ASI (Then Head Of Excavation), Iqbal Ansari - Son Of Prime Litigant, Hashim Ansari, Acharya Satyendra Das - Chief Priest Of Ram Temple, Ayodhya, Mahant Dinendra Das- Chief Of Nirmohi Akhada, IB Singh - Lawyer, DM (Ayodhya), and other Govt Officials.

"The Battle of Ayodhya," would take people through the journey of the entire case while showcasing the firsthand experiences of the people involved in the fight that went on for decades. The case didn't just challenge the framework of the legal system of India but also shaped Indian politics, and the cultural and socio-economic fabric of the country while reverberating with the pulse of every Indian. As the series stands ready to be released on Youtube, on the 20th of January, its makers are excited to unveil the untold truths behind the battle and shed light on unheard narratives around it.

