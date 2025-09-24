Historic Global Movement in India - "Healing for World Peace by Ayush Gupta - Anannt Oorja

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24: From India to the Globe - One Time, One Intention and 1000s of Healers Uniting for world Pease - A Historic World Record

Bhopal, the City of Lakes, is preparing to host a historic world record Movement, A Global Movement on 5th October 2025 at the iconic Minto Hall. The global initiative, titled "Healing for World Peace" (HFWP) by Anannt Oorja Founder by Ayush Gupta ji and Aarvika Gupta ji, will bring together thousands and Lakhs of healers, energy practitioners, spiritual leaders, business icons, and celebritiesuniting in a synchronized effort to channel collective energy for peace and prosperity across the globe.

Conceptualized under the vision of Ayush Gupta, World Renowned Reiki Grandmaster, celebrity Tarot reader, and international wellness mentor, the movement is inspired by the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba and driven by the urgent need for peace amidst global wars ( Russia-Ukraine, Israel Palestine etc, Tarrif Wars, Nepal Crisis, trade conflicts, and humanitarian crises etc etc etc...

Event Highlights

- World Record Attempt: The largest collective healing energy cycle for world peace ever conducted.

- Global Participation: Thousands of healers from India and across countries including the US, UK, Japan, UAE, Nepal, and morerepresenting diverse modalities like Reiki, Pranic Healing, Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, and Sound Healing.

- Political Dignitaries: The Minister of India, Additional chief secretory Mr, Sheo Shekhar Shukla ji and Other Countries and senior leaders will grace the occasion, lending their support to the movement.

-Renowned Businessmen Presence- Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi ji Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon, Mr, Sanjeev Agrawal ji CMD The Sage Group and many more

- International Delegates: Special participation from Dubai Sports Council delegates Mr, Ahmad Ibrahim ji, symbolizing international cooperation and harmony. Mr. Dr. BU Abdullah ji and many more delegates

- Bollywood Support: Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan ji and other celebrated personalities from the Indian film industry are Supporting to this Global Movement by Ayush ji

-Community Supports: Communities Like Kaori Yanagi & Shinsuke Kawashima Bringing 100s of Healers online for ome Intention Healing for world Peace, Anqa from Dubai - Founders Fatih and Rosa bringing healers from Accros UAE, Manisha Anannd Ji Winner of Mrs India 2024 (Mein), Abby Lebeau Embodiment Coach, Ashley Edelman IFBB PRO mindset coach, Panchamama Community, Madhulika Bajpai ji Gathering Healers from across Madhya Pradesh, Fifthveda Managing and Handling the collaborations, Forum Vaghela ji founder Purple star Entertainment for Managing Celebrity Guests

- Mass Engagement: Thousands of participants are expected at this Global Movement, with lakhs joining online from across the world, making this a truly global gathering.

Proud Partners & Support

The initiative has garnered strong support from prestigious partners including Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Dilip Buildcon,Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Yoga Federation, Aanand Sansthan, Taj Lakefront Bhopal, Sage University, BU Abdullah group, MPT Hotels and Resorts, and other esteemed institutions. Their association reflects the growing recognition of Madhya Pradesh as not only a cultural and spiritual hub, but also as a global symbol of peace and progress.

A Call to Unite

Speaking about the initiative, Ayush Gupta said:"Healing for World Peace is not just an eventit's a movement for humanity. When thousands of healers and peace advocates across the globe align their energies for one purpose, the vibration it creates can truly shift the world towards peace. This historic attempt will be a milestone for generations to come."

Organizers are extending an open invitation to healers, influencers, corporates, media professionals, and citizens worldwide to join the event physically or virtually, and be part of this landmark effort.

https://www.healingforworldpeace.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor