History Made at Berlin Marathon as adidas’ Tigist Assefa Smashes the World Record and Proves That Impossible is Nothing Wearing Adizero

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 26: At the prestigious Berlin Marathon held on 24th September, adidas’ Tigist Assefa became the greatest female marathoner ever. Storming to victory in a record-breaking time of 2:11:53, Assefa successfully defended her title obliterating her own course record by an incredible 2 minutes and 11 seconds, wearing the new ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1. Her history-making performance has demonstrated what adidas athletes can achieve in the industry-defining shoe. This year, she broke the world record and bettered.

adidas recently introduced the launch of an all-new shoes of its fastest running franchise, ADIZERO. Designed to overcome constraints and made for winners, the race-focused innovations in the ADIZERO franchise feature the LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole with soft foam and the ENERGYRODS structural system. Additionally, the ADIZERO training shoes are expertly designed to blend performance and comfort, preparing athletes for the ultimate race day experience.

SPEED, SUITED TO ANY EVENT

Backed by achievements in the record books and honed over the course of 19 years in collaboration with elite athletes and the running community, the ADIZERO collection precisely delivers the right footwear to cater to the unique requirements of every determined runner, whether they aim to triumph in races or prepare for them.

MADE TO WIN

* The Adizero Adios Pro 3 is engineered for record-breaking performance, whether aiming for a personal best or even a world record. As the successor to the Adios Pro 2, this shoe is designed to inspire runners to reach new heights. Featuring ENERGYRODS 2.0, premium outsole, and two layers of adidas’ most resilient LIGHTSROKE PRO, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 is designed to break records. adidas launched a beautiful blue color variant as part of the franchise launch, priced at Rs 24,999

* Featuring a mix of two marquee running foams, LIGHTSTROKE PRO and LIGHTSTROKE 2.0, the all-new Adios 8 unveils Energytorsion Rod 2.0, a wishbone-shaped TPU component now featuring a third rod running from the mid-foot to forefoot that provides a snappy toe-off. Featuring a combination of a low profile and responsive midsole, the shoe is priced at Rs 12,999

TRAIN TO WIN

* The brand-new Adizero Boston 12 is meticulously crafted to deliver a racing experience during your speedy training sessions, featuring cutting-edge performance technology within a training shoe. Featuring the LIGHTSTROKE PRO and the all-new LIGHTSTROKE 2.0, Boston 12 designed to give you a race feeling on your fast training runs, with high-performance tech inside the training shoe. The shoes are available online and offline at a price of Rs 15,999

* The Adizero SL is meticulously crafted to empower not only elite athletes but also all individuals striving for a personal best to elevate their aspirations. Featuring a LIGHSTRIKE PRO DROP-IN and a LIGHTSTRIKE EVA MIDSOLE, the shoes are available at Rs 11,999

To find out more, please visit: adidas running shoes https://www.adidas.co.in/adizero-running.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor