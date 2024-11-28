Hitachi India to Showcase Exemplary and Innovative Solutions at InnoRail 2024 Exhibition in Lucknow

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28: Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., along with its group companies including Hitachi Rail India, Hitachi Digital Services, Hitachi India - Research & Development Centre, and GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company, are partnering in the InnoRail India 2024 exhibition from 28th to 30 November 2024 at RDSO grounds Lucknow organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Railways Design and Standard Organization (RDSO).

InnoRail India is a distinguished platform that showcases the latest technological advancements, innovations, and solutions for the Indian railway sector. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for companies to display their products and services, while also offering a platform to exhibit their vision, and missions aimed towards modernizing the Indian Railways.

Hitachi's participation at InnoRail 2024 underscores its commitment to supporting India's rapidly evolving rail transportation landscape. As one of the world's leaders in advanced technology solutions, Hitachi is poised to contribute to the modernization and digitalization of India's railway landscape, addressing key areas including mobility solutions, safety enhancements, digitalization, and sustainability.

Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer, Hitachi, Ltd. & Managing Director, Hitachi India shared "We are overwhelmed to participate in InnoRail India 2024, an event that is strategically aligned with our vision to play a key role in transforming India's railway infrastructure. Our participation reflects Hitachi's long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration with Indian Railways to support its ambitious goals for modernization and expansion. Every journey a citizen undertakes has a story to tell and Hitachi India is an integral part of this story offering a seamless and safe urban mobility experience to billions.

The Indian rail sector is one of the largest and most dynamic in the world. By leveraging our global expertise in advanced technologies, we can contribute significantly to improving the efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability of rail transportation in India. This exhibition offers us a unique opportunity to showcase innovations in areas such as rail electrification, smart mobility solutions, digital transformation, and data analytics - all of which are vital for the future of the Indian railway system."

"At the event, we will be showcasing our expanded portfolio from Electrification, Power supply, Digital Signalling, Communication & ICCs to Rolling stock and Smart ticketing that includes the most advanced rail control solutions, energy efficient propulsion, TCMS and Digital Asset Management, we are excited to present our full range of solutions." Mr. Mangal Dev, Head, Hitachi Rail India & South Asia (Green Energy Mobility) & Director, Hitachi India Pvt Ltd.

At InnoRail 2024, Hitachi Rail brings together our expanded portfolio from rolling stock to ticketing, including the most advanced rail control solutions to demonstrate a comprehensive suite of technological advancements that addresses the evolving needs of the Mainline and Urban Transport. It would be an opportunity to witness newly launched HMAX platform to provide operators with an advanced, innovative solutions for predictive maintenance. The HMAX platform's "edge to cloud" design allows customers to access these innovations remotely through a single portal.

GlobalLogic India, Hitachi group company brings expertise in software engineering, AI, IoT, and data analytics, enhancing railway efficiency, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence.

Hitachi Digital Services India focuses on data-driven and smart solutions to enhance availability and maintainability of assets and the passenger experience through AI/ML and IoT technologies.

Hitachi India - R&D Centre showcases next-gen rail technologies, including smart infrastructure and green mobility solutions, supporting Indian Railways' goals of sustainability and performance.

Together, these divisions are advancing India's rail sector with innovative, integrated solutions that drive digital transformation and operational excellence.

Hitachi's participation in InnoRail India 2024 aligns with the company's strategic goal of strengthening its presence in India. Through its innovative products and services, Hitachi aims to help enhance the travel experience and safety of the passengers while also supporting the country's broader economic and social development objectives.

At Hitachi, we are confident that our solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing the country's rail infrastructure, and we look forward to deepening our partnerships and contributing to the development of a more sustainable and efficient railway network in India.

The exhibition, which is expected to attract leading industry players, policymakers, and experts, will provide Hitachi with an excellent platform to display its comprehensive range of cutting-edge solutions for the rail sector, including rail systems, electrification technologies, digital services, and data-driven applications.

At Hitachi, we are confident our solutions will play a key role in enhancing India's rail infrastructure. We look forward to strengthening partnerships and contributing to a more sustainable, efficient railway network. InnoRail 2024 provides an ideal platform to showcase our advanced rail systems, electrification technologies, digital services, and data-driven solutions.

