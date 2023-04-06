Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific recognized as winner at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore and Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year Awards

Singapore, April 6 (/PRNewswire): Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft solutions, was announced a winner in the Asia Pacific Region and Singapore Business Applications categories at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore and Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year Awards.

These awards recognize Microsoft Partners who have shown flexibility and ingenuity in creating cutting-edge innovation across industries, including the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and small and mid-size enterprises on the Microsoft Cloud. From Azure to Power Platform, these partners work closely with customers to make a positive impact on communities, create new ways to use data and AI (artificial intelligence), enhance their security architecture, build new ways to work and innovate for a sustainable digital future.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in two categories. The Asia Pacific Region Business Applications category highlights Hitachi Solutions' strong presence and diverse customer base across APAC, equipped with repeatable vertical solutions and services combined with the best-in-class solutions for Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

On the other hand, the Singapore Intelligent Line of Business category gives emphasis on Hitachi Solutions' consistent leadership and high-quality service to customers in the country, which ensures significant business benefits from their Dynamics investments.

"We are humbled to win two major categories in the Microsoft Partner Awards," said Toshimasa Watanabe, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "Through our world-class practices and leadership, we were able to work on large complex global and regional transformation projects while leveraging the appropriate Microsoft technologies. Our goal is to empower customers in adopting technologies that match their needs and drive better business decisions."

This year, 19 categories in Singapore and 9 categories in Asia Pacific were presented with the award winners selected based on the positive business impact of solutions, their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, the strategic value and high impact of their solution on the market, as well as their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"Congratulations to Hitachi Solutions as the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region and Singapore Business Applications Partner of the Year," said Vivek Puthucode, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Asia Pacific. "As a winner, Hitachi Solutions role-modelled how Microsoft and the partner ecosystem in the region need to keep our fingers on the pulse of what truly matters to our customers as they turn once again to technology as a critical business differentiator on their paths to post-pandemic recovery and innovation-powered growth."

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit: http://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

