Hitachi ZeroCarbon Powers COBUS Electric Fleet with Battery Analytics

New Delhi [India], December 18: Hitachi ZeroCarbon, a leading provider of end-to-end solutions for decarbonising fleet vehicles, has today announced a strategic partnership with COBUS Industries, a global leader in airport mobility solutions.

The collaboration will see Hitachi equip 100 e.COBUS Extended Range (ER) buses worldwide, with its ZeroCarbon BatteryManager solution by 2025. This will analyse the health and performance of COBUS' EV battery assets, helping their customers to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), extend battery life and increase residual value.

With this partnership, COBUS and their customers will be equipped with detailed data insights into each EV battery, minimising the risk of degradation, optimising route planning and enabling early intervention before a fault occurs. This includes proactive battery alerts which directly support preventative issue management and contributes to a smooth, enjoyable passenger experience from airport to terminal.

With its ZeroCarbon BatteryManager solution, Hitachi provides COBUS and its customers with a complete picture of its global EV battery assets, supported by real-time monitoring, detailed reports and data-driven forecasting which enhances decision-making and operational planning.

Patricia Vasconcelos, CEO of COBUS Industries said: "The airport network has a net-zero roadmap just like any other industry, and we're playing an important role in this by delivering sustainable mobility solutions. But electrifying our bus network is just the start of the passenger experience we want to provide. To keep our assets healthy and running efficiently for the long term, we need to understand how to manage our EV batteries to optimise routes and retain the value of our assets. With Hitachi ZeroCarbon, we have a globally scalable solution that is driving real business value."

Ram Ramachander, CEO of Hitachi ZeroCarbon said: "When we discuss fleet electrification with managers and operators, many ask how EV batteries can cope with the demands of different operational environments. With COBUS, we are not only demonstrating how to effectively manage and retain the long-term value of EV battery assets, but how these assets can perform in different locations and climates. We will gather and provide insights on how these assets can withstand a variety of conditions, from climate to terrain, to show how they can reduce operational risk and deliver robust fleet management."

Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer Hitachi, Ltd. and Managing Director, Hitachi India shared his vision: As India accelerates its journey towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2070, it is a significant step forward for Hitachi to not only transform the current sustainability ecosystem but also take a leading role in realizing its vision and mission. With over nine decades of unwavering collaboration with India, our partnership with COBUS is a strategic step towards further cementing Hitachi India's partnership with the nation. With Hitachi ZeroCarbon's unparalleled EV battery asset management solution, we are all set to lay foundations of building a resilient and seamless EV battery asset management ecosystem that would further fuel the multi-faceted presence of COBUS that has been powering the airports for over two decades. Hitachi India stands as a pivotal contributor in driving the Green Revolution for billions. This voyage of passenger comfort will witness unprecedented evolution as the connectivity expands colossally covering the length and breadth of the nation with Hitachi India becoming an integral part of this revolution.

