Hitachi’s Xpandable plus technology Series of air conditioners aims to set new norms for Uniform Cooling in large spaces

New Delhi (India), April 22: In the pursuit of comfort and convenience within our homes, one of the most essential elements is efficient and effective cooling, especially in large spaces. Whether it’s a spacious living room, a sprawling entertainment area, or an expansive office space, achieving uniform cooling across such areas can be a challenge. Hitachi Cooling and Heating's innovative Xpandable+series of air conditioners is all set to offer unparalleled comfort and uniform cooling to Indian homes.

The Xpandable+ series from Hitachi is designed to meet the unique cooling needs of your home spaces, offering a perfect blend of advanced technology, superior performance, and unmatched reliability. The Hitachi Xpandable+ consist of 6 series:

1) Yoshi (One of the best): Yoshi 5400FXL – 5 Star series, 1.5-ton ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC, Yoshi 5600XXL – 5 Star series, 1.5-ton ice Clean Inverter Split AC and Yoshi 5500SWXL – 5 Star series, 1.5-ton Inverter Split Smart AC with Superfine Mesh Filter

2) iKasu (Smart): iKasu 5400FXL – 5 Star, 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC and iKasu 3400FXL

3 Star series, 1 Ton Inverter Split AC

3) Toushi (Fighter): Toushi+ 5200XL – 5 Star, 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC and Toushi+ 3200XL –

3 Star, 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC

4) iZen (Delightful): iZen 3400FXL – 3 Star series, 1.5-ton ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC

5) Shizen: Shizen 4100XHP – 4 Star series, 2-ton Hot & Cold Xpandable Inverter Split AC

6) Shizuka Inverter Series (Window Xpandable AC models): 5 & 3 Star, 1.5-ton Xpandable Inverter AC

The Hitachi Xpandable series boasts some of the most unique and innovative features:

Cutting-Edge Xpandable+ Technology: At the heart of Hitachi’s Xpandable+ series lies its revolutionary Xpandable+ technology. This innovative feature allows the air conditioner to expand its cooling capacity in adverse temperature conditions, ensuring consistent & uniform cooling throughout the space, regardless of its size or complexity. With the Xpandable+ series, you can bid goodbye to the hot & cold spots, enjoying optimal cooling comfort levels throughout your home.

Long Airthrow & 4-Way Swing Design: To achieve uniform cooling across large spaces, the Xpandable series features a wide-angle airflow design. This innovative design ensures even air distribution to every corner of the room, eliminating temperature discrepancies and delivering a consistent and comfortable environment.

Powerful Cooling Performance: Equipped with stepless compressor control technology, a 5-speed fan, & Hexa sensor, Hitachi’s Xpandable+ series offers powerful and efficient cooling performance.

Smart Features for Enhanced Convenience: In addition to its superior cooling performance, the Xpandable+ series comes equipped with a range of smart features designed to enhance convenience and usability. From advanced temperature and humidity controls to programmable timers, iclean feature, and sleep modes, these air conditioners offer unmatched versatility and customization options to suit your lifestyle.

Sleek and Stylish Design: Beyond its impressive technical capabilities, Hitachi’s Xpandable+ series boasts a sleek and stylish design that complements any modern interior aesthetic. With clean lines, premium finishes, and intuitive controls, these air conditioners not only provide exceptional cooling but also add a touch of elegance to your living space.

With its cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, energy efficiency, smart features, and stylish design, this series sets the benchmark for superior cooling solutions. Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with Hitachi’s Xpandable+ series and enjoy uniform cooling like never before.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning has global presence. Its India subsidiary operates in the name and style of “Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited”.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the leading air-conditioning companies in India.

