Hitech Sweet Water Technology Surat to foray into Europe Market.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 16: From humble beginnings in 1999 in Surat, Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies, which has been committed to providing clean drinking water to people, has emerged as a leader in the segment and committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat, Clean Water, and Make in India. The company is now eyeing the European market also recently participated in the Aquatech Trade Exhibition in Europe.

The company is directly / Indirectly connected with over 2,000 families of our employees, and it is our constant endeavour to make the family bigger,” Mr Shah said.

He also spoke about the attempts to malign the company’s image. Referring to recent media reports that he and his wife had escaped to the US without setting their bank loans, Mr Shah said that he was sitting in front of the media in Surat.

“The Bank of Baroda itself has clarified that Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies is among the good clients of the bank. I assure you that the company is on firm footing and poised to foray into the European market,” Mr Shah said.

He further said that Hiren Bhavsar of Kashyap Infraproject Pvt Ltd., who had levelled false and baseless allegations against him and the company, has a history of business disputes with Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies. He said that Kailash Lohiya had also perpetrated fraud in the execution of the company’s water project in Bihar. While Hiren Bhavsar had supplied sub-par solar panels/pumps for the project, Kailash Lohiya had illegally transferred shares of Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies in his name and engaged in significant fund diversion in name of his wife Disha Lohiya

Mr Shah informed that he has registered a criminal case against Kailash Lohiya and his wife Disha Lohiya in connection with the illegal share transfer. He said that Kailash Lohiya was arrested, spent time in prison and is presently out on bail. Mr Shah added that Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies has filed a Rs. 500 crore defamation case before court in Surat against Hiren Bhavsar, Kailash Lohiya and Kashyap Infratech for the fake rumour.

