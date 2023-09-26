Hiventures invests in Hungarian Startup that creates a future without barriers

PRNewswire

Budapest [Hungary], September 26: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15% of the world's population – around 1.3 billion people – have a disability. To live an independent life, they must plan before accessing and navigating unfamiliar locations.

"We believe that the first step in the (re)integration of people with disabilities is accessibility and reliable, detailed information on their environment. The access4you® certification mark ensures that certified accessibility information is available free of charge about the given location in our database, website, and mobile app to people with mobility, visual, hearing and cognitive impairments. It is not only good for society but for businesses. Property owners can use the certification mark to increase their property's value, have certified data in their ESG reports, while our accredited partners gain business opportunity with real social impact" - said Balázs Berecz, founder and CEO of Access4you, who is a wheelchair user for 15 years.

Accessibility and the lack of detailed, reliable information about it are global challenges. This is why Access4you began its international expansion in 2022 and in addition to Hungary, it already works in the Czech Republic, Romania, and India with the help of an accredited partner network including Colliers and Bureau Veritas. „By expanding our international network of partners, we are working together to build a more barrier-free world" - added the founder.

"We seek to provide long term capital to support startups that have a positive impact on society or the environment, in addition to their economic results. Access4you fits perfectly within these parameters. The growing market trends, international scalability and close-knit team have all further motivated us to invest" - emphasized Dénes Szluha, Head of Hiventures' Startup Business Unit.

Hiventures, part of the Hungarian MFB Group supports the entire Hungarian entrepreneurial eco-system with its capital and professional competencies, including innovative startups with large growth potential, traditional SMEs and major corporations.

