HK Permanent Makeup Clinic Marks Its Bengaluru Debut with Star-Studded Inauguration

Actor Dhruva Sarja inaugurated the centre in presence of the founders Karthik & Dr. Harshitha Karthik in presence of other dignitaries and guests

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: In a significant development in the beauty and wellness sector, HK Permanent Makeup Clinic, a renowned name in skincare and haircare, has proudly launched its maiden clinic in Bengaluru. This momentous occasion was marked by the presence of famed Sandalwood actor Dhruvaa Sarja, who inaugurated the brand’s first clinic in Karnataka, located in the bustling neighborhood of Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

The inauguration event was a star-studded affair, graced by numerous celebrities from the Telugu industry and popular figures from BigBoss Telugu, including Actor Ali and his wife Zubeda, Deepthi Sunaina, Priyanka, Shiva Kumar, Aariyana Glory, Alekhya Harika, Savitri (Shiva Jyothi), and Mehboob Dilse, among others. Their presence added glamour and excitement, highlighting the brand’s appeal across the film and entertainment spectrum.

Introducing HK Glowup: A Revolution in Beauty Care

HK Glowup, a subsidiary of HK Pharma & Cosmetics Private Limited, has been making headlines with its innovative approach to beauty and wellness. Founded in 2021 by the dynamic duo, Dr. Harshitha Karthik and Karthik, HK Glowup has established itself as a leading force in the skincare and haircare industry.

“We’re not just a brand, we’re a movement,” said Dr. Harshitha Karthik, a nationally and internationally certified doctor and the Director of HK Permanent Makeup Clinic. “Our mission is to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty with confidence, and we do this by offering a wide range of high-quality, cruelty-free, and vegan cosmetics.”

HK Glowup’s extensive product line caters to diverse skincare and haircare needs, with standout products like L-Glutathione Skin Lightening Capsules and a highly effective anti-dandruff range. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and transparency is evident in their product sourcing and labeling, ensuring customers make informed choices for their beauty routines.

The brain behind the brand, Dr. Harshitha, has been awarded a Doctorate by the American Pontifical University. With a vision to make permanent makeup services widely accessible, she has been a driving force behind HK Permanent Makeup Clinic’s success. Her international experience and numerous awards, including the Bangkok Championship Award 2020 in permanent makeup, underscore her expertise and dedication to the cosmetic industry.

Services and Location of HK Permanent Makeup Clinic

Located at Metro Parking, No: 189, 5th Main, 30th Cross Rd, opposite Jayanagar, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041, the HK Permanent Makeup Clinic offers a plethora of services including Eyebrow Microblading, Lip Color Correction, Skin Care, Hair Care, Body Contouring, Lasers, Injectables, and Hair Transplant.

About HK Glowup

A subsidiary of HK Pharma & Cosmetics Private Limited, HK Glowup is a cruelty-free, vegan beauty brand headquartered in Hyderabad, India with its maiden branch in Bengaluru, It offers a transformative range of skincare and haircare products, blending scientific innovation with quality ingredients.

For more information, visit: www.hkpmuclinic.com

