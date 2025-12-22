HKI Media Joins Hands with CM Yuva Yojana to Launch 500 AVGC-XR Studios Across Uttar Pradesh
December 22, 2025
New Delhi [India], December 22: In a major step toward strengthening India's creative economy, HKI Media has joined hands with the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana (CM YUVA Mission) to establish 500 AVGC-XR Media Studios across Uttar Pradesh.
This initiative aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, creators, and youth by combining government-backed financial support, industry-led infrastructure, and a technology-driven talent ecosystem. MOU for the same was signed at the curtain raiser event of CM yuva invincible bharat 5.0 yatra at lucknow.
CM Yuva Yojana: Empowering Youth with Real Opportunities
The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana is designed to support upcoming entrepreneurs by providing credit facilities of up to ₹5 lakh, without collateral and with flexible repayment options. The mission focuses on connecting Uttar Pradesh's youth with sustainable livelihoods and future- ready industries, making AVGC-XR one of its key focus areas.
HKI Media's Role: Building 500 Future-Ready Studios Under this collaboration, HKI Media will play a pivotal role by enabling the setup of 500 professional AVGC-XR studios across the state. These studios will be supported with:
* An established and trusted HKI Media brand name
* End-to-end studio setup guidance
* Marketing and business development support
* Structured operational and production processes
Strong Industry Backing Through Strategic MoUs
During the event, several prominent brands and organisations signed MoUs to support the CM Yuva initiative including: HKI media, PC Jewellers, Paytm, Drone Planet, DeHaat, Philips Education.
Powered by GigMedia: Where Talent Meets Opportunity
At the core of this model is GigMedia, the platform that powers talent discovery, hiring, and opportunity flow for HKI Media's AVGC-XR studios.
Through the GigMedia app, studio owners gain:
* Guaranteed access to verified creative professionals
* Direct connections to real clients and projects
* A trained and job-ready workforce
* A streamlined, transparent hiring ecosystem
Invincible Bharat 5.0: CM Yuva Udyami Yatra
As part of the broader mission, the Invincible Bharat 5.0 - Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra will commence in January for a duration of 90 days. The Yatra will cover 25 districts across Uttar Pradesh, with the objective of identifying beneficiaries and ensuring strong on-ground implementation of the CM YUVA Mission.
A Scalable Creative Business Model This initiative is not positioned as a job opportunityit is a scalable creative business model. With:
* ₹5 lakh government-supported loans
* Guaranteed work opportunities through the GigMedia app
* HKI Media's industry expertise and infrastructure
Entrepreneurs can build sustainable AVGC-XR businesses that contribute to India's fast-growing media economy.
