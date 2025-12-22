HKI Media Joins Hands with CM Yuva Yojana to Launch 500 AVGC-XR Studios Across Uttar Pradesh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a major step toward strengthening India's creative economy, HKI Media has joined hands with the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana (CM YUVA Mission) to establish 500 AVGC-XR Media Studios across Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, creators, and youth by combining government-backed financial support, industry-led infrastructure, and a technology-driven talent ecosystem. MOU for the same was signed at the curtain raiser event of CM yuva invincible bharat 5.0 yatra at lucknow.

CM Yuva Yojana: Empowering Youth with Real Opportunities

The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana is designed to support upcoming entrepreneurs by providing credit facilities of up to ₹5 lakh, without collateral and with flexible repayment options. The mission focuses on connecting Uttar Pradesh's youth with sustainable livelihoods and future- ready industries, making AVGC-XR one of its key focus areas.

HKI Media's Role: Building 500 Future-Ready Studios Under this collaboration, HKI Media will play a pivotal role by enabling the setup of 500 professional AVGC-XR studios across the state. These studios will be supported with:

* An established and trusted HKI Media brand name

* End-to-end studio setup guidance

* Marketing and business development support

* Structured operational and production processes

Strong Industry Backing Through Strategic MoUs

During the event, several prominent brands and organisations signed MoUs to support the CM Yuva initiative including: HKI media, PC Jewellers, Paytm, Drone Planet, DeHaat, Philips Education.

Powered by GigMedia: Where Talent Meets Opportunity

At the core of this model is GigMedia, the platform that powers talent discovery, hiring, and opportunity flow for HKI Media's AVGC-XR studios.

Through the GigMedia app, studio owners gain:

* Guaranteed access to verified creative professionals

* Direct connections to real clients and projects

* A trained and job-ready workforce

* A streamlined, transparent hiring ecosystem

Invincible Bharat 5.0: CM Yuva Udyami Yatra

As part of the broader mission, the Invincible Bharat 5.0 - Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yatra will commence in January for a duration of 90 days. The Yatra will cover 25 districts across Uttar Pradesh, with the objective of identifying beneficiaries and ensuring strong on-ground implementation of the CM YUVA Mission.

A Scalable Creative Business Model This initiative is not positioned as a job opportunityit is a scalable creative business model. With:

* ₹5 lakh government-supported loans

* Guaranteed work opportunities through the GigMedia app

* HKI Media's industry expertise and infrastructure

Entrepreneurs can build sustainable AVGC-XR businesses that contribute to India's fast-growing media economy.

