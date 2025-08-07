HKTB Boosts Summer Campaign with 260+ Discounts Across Hong Kong

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, August 7: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has rolled out a series of summer offers and spending discounts for locals and visitors through the "Hong Kong Summer Viva" promotion launched in the second half of June jointly with the local trade. The campaign has received overwhelming support from businesses across the city with more than 260 offers and discounts available on the HKTB's "Hong Kong Summer Viva" website - up from an initial 150. Most of the offers and discounts are available for collection or redemption until 31 August. HKTB encourages locals and visitors to enjoy the amazing deals, enjoying value-added fun on top of their summertime experience.

"Hong Kong Summer Viva" provides a host of offers for people of all ages, including unmissable deals in dining, retail, hotel accommodation, tourist attractions, public transport, sightseeing, and much more. New offers include buy-one-get-one-free deals on selected set dinners or a-la-carte dishes from famous Cantonese restaurants, early-bird booking discounts for family-friendly facilities, buy-two-get one-free deals with cash coupons from tourist attractions, buy-one-get-one-free deals for popular items from a fast food chain, and many more. More than 100 hotels will continue to provide buy-one-get-one free deals for buffet lunches or dinners, and discounts on accommodation - making the offers perfect for families, couples, or friends to enjoy together.

Available from noon tomorrow: Second batch of Complimentary Early Park Entry Pass for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

A second batch of Complimentary Early Park Entry Passes for the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will be available for collection from 23 July. Fifty passes are available for each eligible day of entry. Visitors who successfully collect the passes can enjoy one-time entry to the Park up to one hour prior to the Park's official opening time on the same date as the Pass. The pass does not include an admission ticket to the Park and visitors must use the pass with a valid admission ticket.

Visitors are encouraged to check the terms and conditions of offers before collecting or redeeming for offers.

"Hong Kong Summer Viva" offers and discounts can be collected on the dedicated campaign page. Redemption methods may differ for each offer. Most of the offers and discounts are available for collection or redemption until 31 August. Locals and visitors are advised to refer to the terms and conditions of each offer before collecting or redeeming for offers. Certain offers are available to registered users of the Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform and are only available to locals or visitors with accounts on the platform.

Visitors can discover more spending offers and discounts on the HKTB one-stop platform.

The "Hong Kong Summer Viva" page (www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s new/events/summer-viva.html) on HKTB's Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform also promotes and introduces a rich array of special offers and activities launched by the Government and different sectors of the community for the celebrations of the 28th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Shopping Festival organised by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, allowing locals and visitors to make the most of the city's summer dining, shopping, and tourism experiences.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

