HM Amit Shah inaugurates new income-boosting plants in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several new initiatives aimed at increasing farmers’ incomes in an event at Sanadar Dairy in Diyodar taluka, Banaskantha district in Gujarat on Saturday.

During the visit, Minister Shah inspected the Banas Radio Station, the Potato Plant, and the Ice Cream Plant. He also held discussions with members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee and the Board of Directors of Banas Dairy.

Shah highlighted that the cooperative model implemented by Banas Dairy has become a source of inspiration both nationally and internationally.

He praised the late founder, Galbabha, whose vision was realised through the efforts of local farmers. Starting in 1986 with milk collection from just eight village societies, Banas Dairy has grown to a turnover of Rs 24,000 crore, a journey that began with just Rs 400, crediting the dedication of local farmers for this monumental success.

Shah also recalled that decades ago, the Banaskantha region was considered drought-prone with only rain-dependent agriculture.

“Through initiatives like Sujalam-Sufalam and the Narmada Canal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped farmers achieve self-reliance. Today, farmers in Banaskantha can cultivate three crops annually, a testament to effective water conservation and the labour of local women, which has transformed the Banas model into a tree of prosperity,” he said.

Shah added that under the guidance of the Ministry of Cooperation, rural development efforts are underway to further strengthen the dairy’s circular economy. Farmers are expected to see a 20 per cent increase in income over the next five years.

He said that the government is working to integrate cooperative efforts across sectors, enabling village farmers to market their products globally.

Paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his remembrance day, Amit Shah also acknowledged the contributions of Vallabhbhai Patel and the government’s efforts for farmers’ welfare.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary emphasised that the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation post-independence has significantly uplifted rural communities. Through government schemes, farmers now enjoy 24-hour electricity and water facilities, improving livelihoods across the region.

Cooperative societies, under Minister Shah’s leadership, have expanded nationally, enabling farmers to sell products internationally, with a turnover of Rs 4,283 crore achieved within just one year. The government has also launched initiatives like India Organic to benefit farmers and extend cooperative models to diverse sectors.

Ministers Pravinbhai Mali and Jitubhai Waghani, Murlidhar Mohol, Krishnapal Gurjar, Ashish Bhutani (Secretary of Cooperation), Suzuki India MD and Directors, Amul Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, and a large gathering of dairy farmers, attended the event.

